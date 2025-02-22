After a night in tents, the 90 Day: The Last Resort couples woke up in a terrible mood, and I'm convinced they're not taking the resort seriously. Season 2 was already off to a wild start by showcasing six 90 Day Fiancé franchise couples who seemed to be at a breaking point in their relationship. All the couples seemed to have intimacy issues and most were sleeping apart. Cheating allegations were thrown left and right and none of the stars seemed to trust their partners or the other attendees.

Each episode, the couples participated in an activity, helping each star recognize their triggers and communicate more effectively. However, the series is about to end and all the couples seem to be in the same spot from which they started. At this point in Season 1, the couples eeemed to be in a much better spot, but I can't help but notice the path of destruction the current couples are on.