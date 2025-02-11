90 Day Fiancé star Gino Palazzolo is not holding back as he spills the beans on Jasmine Pineda’s infidelity. The news comes shortly after Jasmine seemingly confirmed the couple’s split by reacting to rumors of Gino flirting with other women online. However. Gino has a completely different story to tell. According to him, Jasmine has been running a smear campaign against him to make him look bad. He claims that all the accusations she has directed his way are a cover-up for her own behavior.

The reality star took to his Instagram Story to defend himself against all the cheating allegations. In doing so, he accused Jasmine of cheating on him while they were in a long-distance relationship. According to Gino, his now-estranged wife went on a Valentine’s dinner with her ex, Dane. To make things worse, she allegedly did this while the former couple were engaged and Gino had submitted Jasmine’s K-1 visa. He added that Jasmine even admitted to cheating during the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6 Tell-All.

In his statement, Gino reminded the fans that Jasmine had also made him get her an apartment in the same building as Dane. During a 2023 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine and Gino got into an argument after she conveniently forgot to tell him that her ex was going to be their neighbor. Back then, Jasmine downplayed the situation and insisted she had no romantic feelings for Dane. But in that same conversation, she admitted to fantasizing about being intimate with Dane instead of Gino. In her exact words to her husband: "If our sex was better, I’d fantasize about us.”

Jasmine Pineda Has Been Going After Gino Palazzolo on Instagram