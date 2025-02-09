Gino and Jasmine are currently trying to save their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort. But if the recent allegations are true, their relationship may already be over. Fans will have to anxiously await an official relationship update at the tell-all, and it promises to be juicy, as Jasmine is allegedly pregnant with another man’s baby. It was first rumored she had a new boyfriend in January, though Gino and Jasmine are presenting a somewhat united front on The Last Resort. In another recent update, claims Jasmine is expecting baby no. 3 with her beau, Matthew Branistareanu, who she met at the gym, and is living separately from Gino, despite remaining legally married.

It's unclear if Jasmine’s new relationship is the result of an affair, or if it began after she was already with Gino. These two have been accusing each other of cheating for years, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Jasmine did step out. But honestly, I hope it’s the other way around. Gino hasn’t always been a good partner to Jasmine, but he doesn’t deserve what he’s currently going through. Here’s why.

Gino Always Wanted a Baby with Jasmine