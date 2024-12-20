Gino and Jasmine have exposed their chaotic relationship on multiple 90 Day Fiancé shows, and they’re currently starring in the new season of 90 Day: The Last Resort. The couple, now married, seem toxic than ever. There seems to be a lot of blame to place on both sides, but one thing that shouldn’t be ignored is how Gino is being treated over his intimacy issues. Gino’s low sexual drive has been discussed in previous 90 Day shows. Jasmine says she has a high drive, but that he doesn’t satisfy his needs. Rather, he overly consumes adult material. Gino has defended himself, saying it’s hard to feel in the mood when they argue so much. Fans of the franchise will be familiar with Jasmine’s temper, so it’s understandable where Gino is coming from.

The couple are clearly having issues, to be cast on The Last Resort, and it’s already come up that it’s been months since they had any intimacy. Even basic affections seem hard for them. But rather than creating a safe space for Gino to discuss what’s going on, he’s instantly attacked and criticized, not only by Jasmine but the rest of the cast. 90 Day Fiancé production has done a poor job mediating the situation, and now viewers are left to watch the uncomfortable scenes and its aftermath unfold on television.

Production Failed To Create A Safe Space

Close

The couples on The Last Resort are meant to talk about sensitive issues so they can work through them, with everything from infidelity to family drama explored on last season. The cast are likely to get a decent pay check plus the exposure of starring in the TLC franchise. But that doesn’t mean talking about these issues is easy. Last season, Asuelu was exposed as a cheater after Kalani revealed he’d be unfaithful to her throughout their storyline, something they’d never before admitted to. She also soft launched her new man, and decided to end her marriage. The point is that it’s intimidating for the cast to open up, especially seeing what it’s done to other couples.

Knowing how hard these subjects should be, the production team should’ve known to create a safe space ahead of time. But seeing how both Jasmine and other cast mates were able to ridicule Gino after his intimacy issues were brought up was uncomfortable for viewers to see, let alone him. Frankly, it was also just inappropriate.

There are tons of issues for intimacy issues, and it’s no one’s business, even if you’re starring on reality T.V. Still, Gino was met with disbelief and frustration, with cast mates questioning why he simply doesn’t man-up and do the deed with his wife. Others said having a wife as attractive and sexually driven as Jasmine would be a dream, while highlighting the harm it may be doing to her self-esteem and their overall relationship.

Gino’s Treatment Perpetuates Harmful Stereotypes

Image via TLC

It’s unclear if Gino agreed beforehand to talk about this sensitive subject, but Jasmine was having a field day. She clearly enjoyed the other cast mates agreeing with her and questioning what was going on with Gino. No one seemed to care about the impact the cast’s words may have on Gino in the long term, as well as the embarrassment of this airing on national TV.

However, the nature of the questions was harmful, beyond what it can do to Gino and his self-image. It also perpetuates harmful male stereotypes. Being able to get intimate with someone, even if they’re your partner, isn’t necessarily easier because you’re a man. It’s a harmful fallacy that men are always in the mood, or emotions aren’t involved in intimacy. We’ve seen in many 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs how serious and deep-rooted Gino and Jasmine’s issues go. She said their connection in bed has been good before, but clearly something has changed, and it’s believable that it could be the long-term toll of their arguments that decreased Gino’s drive to be with Jasmine. And the way things are being handled on T.V. isn’t going to make this situation any better.

Sure, drama and conflict make for good reality T.V., so the production may not want to mitigate what the cast was saying. But it shouldn’t feel like an attack on Gino. They have professionals on The Last Resort to guide participants through counseling sessions and challenges, but they tend to back off when things get heated. The show needs a better way to mediate tense moments, so it a cast member doesn’t get singled out. This is especially important for topics around intimacy, which can be more sensitive, and so require more delicacy and a safe space. It was uncomfortable seeing how Gino was treated, so imagine how horrible he must’ve felt on the receiving end.