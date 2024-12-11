90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda is throwing shocking allegations at her husband, Gino Palazzolo. The reality TV star also opened up about why she was struggling with intimacy with Palazzolo during 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2, Episode 2, “The Last Straw.”

According to Screen Rant, Jasmine Pineda posted a story on Instagram detailing how Gino Palazzolo didn’t quit his job to give her support and help her settle down in a new country. Jasmine Pineda claimed that her husband sits in front of a computer all day long and neglects her. In the same episode, Jasmine Pineda also calls Gino Palazzolo a “scammer” for being unable to fulfill her demands to gain independence. The reality TV star urged fans to continue watching 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 to see how their relationship pans out while hinting that there are multiple reasons why their marriage was on shaky terrain in the following words:

“Thats why (among other things) going to the couples' retreat was very important to try to save our marriage.”

Jasmine Pineda learned that her husband had quit his job only after she moved from Panama to the US to marry him. The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star is accustomed to a lavish lifestyle, since Gino Palazzolo used to pamper her by generously spending money on her. However, Palazzolo started losing attraction to her after Pineda constantly picked fights with him and subjected him to humiliation. Jasmine Pineda even claims that her husband is addicted to adult content and had even taken to her Instagram stories on December 10, 2024, to share an infographic on the effects of “pornography addiction.”

Jasmine Pineda Clapped Back at Big Ed Brown After He Threw Shade at Her

Jasmine Pineda sure knows how to shut down her haters. The 90 Day Fiancé star recently posted a TikTok to clap back at Big Ed Brown, who has allegedly been criticizing her in interviews. Brown alleged that Pineda considered herself superior to Gino Palazzolo and wasn’t attracted to her husband.

In the TikTok, Jasmine Pineda threw shade at Big Ed Brown by flaunting how she was thriving on Cameo — a platform that connects celebrities with fans — while expressing how she had surpassed Big Ed Brown on the platform.

Jasmine Pineda urged Brown to stop slandering her on social media and believes that the latter is jealous of her success. The 90 Day: The Last Resort star expressed her glee in the following words:

“I'm the new queen of Cameo, and I took his place in Cameo, and he's so jealous of me.”

New episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 drop every Monday at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC. You can stream the episode and the show’s previous seasons on Max.

