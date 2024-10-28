This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 was just released and there's one controversial couple I'm really excited to see. Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo are infamously known for their tumultuous relationship and the Panamanian native’s hotheaded personality. I haven't always been their strongest fan either. I think both partners have their flaws and often care more about their ego than their relationship.

I think Gino knows how to gaslight Jasmine and refuses yo accept responsibility. Meanwhile, Jasmine can be quick to react. However, I was impressed with Jasmine at the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All House and I still have faith in this couple. While the show could definitely benefit from giving this couple a break, The Last Resort would be a great way to exit the franchise.

'90 Day Fiancé' Franchise Star Jasmine Revealed a Different Side of Herself

Image via TLC

Over the years, Jasmine has created a negative image for herself in the franchise. She's become infamously known for crying, screaming, and blowing up if that means she'll get her way. However, Jasmine revealed a different side of herself that viewers hadn't seen before. At the Tell All house, she was more open and communicative. She was also there for the other women, by helping them through their problems and lending an empathetic ear.

Related ’90 Day Last Resort’s Kalani and Asuelu Are Putting Themselves Through Voluntary Misery When ‘90 Day Fiancé’ fans first met Kalani and Asuelu, many didn’t think they’d last. ‘90 Day Last Resort’ has proven that they were right.

Her actions towards Gino also changed drastically, as she made more effort to listen instead of responding and be more affectionate without pressuring Gino for intimacy. Seeing Jasmine's softer side reminded me that she's still human and that the editing tactics of reality TV are slick. Nonetheless, this new side of her gives me confidence that the duo might actually be able to make their relationship work. I don't think Jasmine would go to such great lengths to keep their marriage afloat if she didn't love and care for Gino.

'The Last Resort' Will Help the Couple With Their Issues

Close

Despite Jasmine showing a softer side, there's no denying that this couple needs help. A few nights at the Tell All house aren't going to help this couple's tumultuous relationship. However, The Last Resort seems like the perfect place. Season 1 was able to help Angela Deem give her husband Michael Ilesanmi another shot. Although it didn't work out, the duo learned a lot of valuable lessons and healthier ways of communicating. Similarly, the therapists were able to help Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods communicate better and improve some of their root problems.

While Jasmine often gets called out the most, I think Gino is just as, if not more, responsible than his wife. The Last Resort will help the duo see their issues from an outside perspective and, instead of picking at each other, they can work together toward a suitable solution. Hopefully, a third party, like a therapist, can help them see where they're both lacking and give them the tools to improve.

Overall, I was getting tired of seeing Jasmine and Gino on the franchise. At first, Jasmine and her reactions were entertaining, but sometime after their second appearance, their storyline became predictable and cringy. Sometimes I, and I'm sure many other viewers, also struggle to tell if their turmoil is genuine or enhanced for TV. Nonetheless, if the couple is genuinely struggling, then The Last Resort would likely help them recommit and get back on track. While they might have the occasional toxic moments, their connection seems genuine, and I think The Last Resort was exactly where they needed to be.

90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

90 Day Fiancé Using a unique 90 Day Fiance visa, overseas fiances will travel to the US to live with their partners for the first time. Each couple will have just 90 days to decide to get married or send their international mate home. Release Date January 12, 2014 Cast Natalie Podiakova , Mike Youngquist , Azan Tefou , Yara Zaya , Jovi Dufren Main Genre Reality Seasons 10

Watch on Max