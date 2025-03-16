90 Day: The Last Resort fans remain confused about the timeline of Jasmine Pineda’s new relationship with Matt Branistareanu. On the show, she just proposed the idea of an open marriage to Gino Pallazzolo and introduced Matt as a flirty friend. But in real time, Jasmine and Matt recently announced she’s pregnant with their first child together. Given Jasmine’s reluctance to have a baby with Gino until her two older children could move to America, the news was shocking. And it’s left plenty of questions about where Jasmine and Gino stand. Due to contractual agreements, the on-and-off couple have been quiet about their marriage status, as TLC is banking on fans tuning into the show (specifically the reunion) for the details.

But their Last Resort co-star, Josh Weinstein, recently said what was on everyone’s mind when he suggested that Jasmine had been cheating on Gino all along. Jasmine and Matt clearly had chemistry from the beginning, even when she claimed he was only a friend from the gym. Josh theorizes that Jasmine only suggested an open marriage to cover up her cheating – and when you look at the details, he’s likely correct. But unfortunately, the facts are less powerful when they’re coming from Josh. In fact, it’s downright hypocritical when you consider his history with his girlfriend, Natalie Mordovtseva. It’s like the pot calling the kettle black, adding to what may be one of the most dramatic seasons in 90 Day Fiancé franchise history.

Josh Called Jasmine a Master Puppeteer, But So Is He

Image via TLC

Josh has commented on Jasmine and Gino’s relationship multiple times recently, and he’s clearly on Gino’s side. Last month, he alleged on social media that Jasmine had been cheating on Gino for some time. He then doubled down on his allegations during a recent appearance on The Sarah Fraser Show podcast, calling her a “master puppeteer” for suggesting an open marriage so she could bring her affair out into the open without being exposed for infidelity.

“I feel like Jasmine led all of us on at the resort,” Josh alleged. “She came up with this entire story because she was already cheating with Matt before the resort.”

Claiming that Jasmine took Gino for a “ride,” Josh also made it clear he has a bone to pick with Matt. “I want to beat the s**t out of Matt for Gino,” he said. “That’s what I want to do.”

It remains unclear if Jasmine actually cheated on Gino, or if they broke up before she got together with Matt. Or the two could have tried an open marriage or even still be in one (though that’d be complicated, given Jasmine confirmed Matt is the father of her baby-on-the-way). Josh seems to have some insider knowledge, and fans have seen how close he grew to Gino on The Last Resort, bonding over dating foreign women with strong (and loud) personalities. If Jasmine did cheat, or even if Josh just has reason to believe she did, then his words are understandable – most people would have choice words to defend a friend who had been cheated on.

Josh’s Hypocrisy Is Impossible to Ignore