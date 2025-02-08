90 Day Fiancé franchise star Josh Weinstein certainly has some red flags, and I'm beginning to wonder how honest the star truly is. Josh first appeared on the series in 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2, when he first met Natalie Mordovtseva. At the time, Natalie was in the process of ending and moving on from her marriage to Mike Youngquist. When she met Josh, she hoped her search would end, but their time together only added more turmoil to their situation.

Josh, an American with his own business and children from previous relationships, seemed too busy for the Ukrainian native. Their long-distance relationship also seemed to hinder their communication efforts and connection. So Natalie moved but their relationship still didn't improve. If anything, the couple were last seen heading toward a breakup, but now are on The Last Resort hoping to improve their relationship. However, I think there's something off about Josh, and he might not be the genuine person he claims to be.

'90 Day Fiancé's Josh Seems to Care Only About Fame and Appearances