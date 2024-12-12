90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 is only one episode in, and I think I can already predict how most couples will fare this time. Six new couples have joined the retreat in Arizona in hopes of repairing their relationship. To be honest, I'm already surprised by the 90 Day Fiancé's casting choices and think most of these couples will struggle big time, but there are a few reality TV duos I think are already at the end of their rope and are just wasting time and resources by being on the show. While the couples in the past season seemed to make their relationship work by the end, their vibes were vastly different.

Most of the couples entered the season with a more optimistic mindset and seemed willing to be accountable. However, I've noticed this season that most of the 90 Day Fiancé couples are in a dangerous place and don't seem to have much of a genuine interest in repairing their relationship. Although some stars might benefit from the resort, there are two couples at such an intense point in their relationship that this appearance makes me believe they're closer to being over than they might even realize.

'90 Day Fiancé's Natalie Mordovseva and Josh Weinstein

Natalie Mordovseva and Josh Weinstein have had a whirlwind romance since they first appeared in the franchise about three years ago. Natalie first joined the series with Michael Youngquist, but shortly after getting married, Natalie packed her things and moved on. Only, I don't think she's ever actually moved on. Whenever she has an issue or struggles to connect on a date, she often returns to Michael. Her patterns did not change when she started dating Josh.

In fact, she asked Michael to father her children. He denied the request, and she moved back onto Josh and I really struggled to understand Natalie's antics. Josh isn't innocent himself. According to Sophie Sierra at The Last Resort, Josh slid into her DMs with intentions that didn't seem pure. Josh often acts suspicious and refuses to tell Natalie where he lives, despite their lengthy time together. Overall, their relationships seem beyond messy and Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina haven't appeared on one of the main spin-offs in the last few years.

'90 Day Fiancé's Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina