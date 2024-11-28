90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 is right around the corner and with a whole new set of six 90 Day Fiancé couples all trying to win each other back, I'm ready to make a few conclusions. The first season of The Last Resort set itself apart from the franchise by taking the couples down a different path. While the concept vaguely resembles the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? spin-off, The Last Resort features past couples on the verge of breaking up.

The first season seemed to help most of the couples, as all but one continued with the commitment ceremony. Even Angela Deem and Michael Ilesamni were able to get to the root of some of their issues and reconnect on The Last Resort Season 2. Equally tumultuous, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods were also able to improve their relationship. However, I'm not sure the odds will play out the same this time around.

Three '90 Day Fiancé' Couples Won't Make It to the Recommitment Ceremony

Image via TLC

One of the biggest predictions I have is that three out of the six couples most likely won't make it to the recommitment ceremony. The recommitment ceremony happens at the end of the season after all the couples have completed their sessions. At this ceremony, the couples generally recite their own version of vows and decide whether they're ready to move on or want to recommit to their partner. Last season only one couple chose not to reconsider, but I don't think this season will see the same odds. There are six new couples, Bandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina, Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne,

Out of these couples, I think Jasmine and Gino, Natalie and Josh, and Sophie won't recommit. While there are a few rumors that seem to support my speculations, this more comes from the couple's onscreen antics and issues. Gino and Jasmine have been at each other's throats since their first appearance, and their antics have only gotten worse. Sophie and Rob have seemed to spiral downhill quickly after their marriage. Despite being one of the younger couples the last time they were seen, Sophie moved out once again. Then there's the situation between Natalie and Josh that is just as messy as the rest of the couples. Natalie couldn't seem to make up her mind about going back with her ex-husband Michael Youngquist, or staying with Josh.

'The Last Resort' Season 2 Won't Do As Well