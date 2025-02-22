Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra's 90 Day: The Last Resort segment is near its end and I have no idea whose side I'm on at this point. Sophie and Rob first appeared in 90 Day Fiancé Season 10, where their red flags were evident right away. Sophie thought Rob could've done more to prep for her arrival. Rob thought Sophie was needy and asking for too much. He also didn't get along well with her mother, which added even more turmoil to the relationship when she came to visit their tiny apartment before they got married.

Their relationship continued to falter in their 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? segment, resulting in Sophie moving into a friend's apartment. Now they've been separated longer than their marriage, and almost as long as their entire relationship. They were going to part ways for good after the Happily Ever After? Tell All but decided to jump at the opportunity of joining The Last Resort. However, as I've watched them go back and forth this season, I'm starting to realize that they're either perfect or imperfectly made for each other, since they seem to share a lot more traits than they realize, both good and bad.

'The Last Resort's Sophie and Rob Lack Accountability