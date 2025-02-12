The couples on 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 are a hot mess! This time around, Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra’s rocky relationship is taking center stage. During the February 10, 2025 episode of the show, Sophie confronted her husband after discovering that he was active on a dating app. The confrontation came after one of Sophie’s friends had sent her screenshots of Rob talking to other women online. This came as a shock to Sophie, who believed that he was committed to fixing their relationship.

When Sophie called Rob out in front of the entire group, he insisted that he hadn’t used the app in years. But Sophie made it clear that she didn’t believe him. The argument escalated when Rob pulled up an old text from Sophie from March 2023 when the couple took a short break. “I give you permission to act single and will not hold this against you,” read the text message. However, Sophie claimed that the message was from a different time and accused Rob of twisting the narrative in his favor. This led to Rob alleging that while the break was supposed to last one month, Sophie stayed away from him for nearly six months.

But Sophie had a completely different story to tell. According to her, she had attempted to reconnect with Rob a few months after their separation. But Rob insisted that he was the only one trying to repair their relationship, while Sophie made no effort. “All she does is look at me and say, ‘Rob, you need to fix it,’” Rob told their life coach, Sarah Malone. Sarah eventually interrupted the fight and sent all the couples away to let Rob and Sophie discuss their issues privately. However, Sophie couldn’t handle the stress. She burst into tears and ran to the public bathroom to have a conversation with her mom over the phone.

Rob and Sophie Aren’t the Only Couple on the Brink of Collapse