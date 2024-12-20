As the 90 Day: The Last Resort couples settle into the resort, new facts are coming to light, and I'm convinced that Sophie Sierra might be in the wrong this time around. Rob Warne and Sophie's whirlwind relationship has only seemed to intensify over the years. Even when the 90 Day Fiancé franchise couple were at the beginning stages of their relationship, they never seemed to truly see eye-to-eye. Sophie was disappointed by his lack of efforts and dismissive behavior. Meanwhile, he often found her to be naggy and irresponsible.

Throughout the years, there's no denying that Rob Warne has had a sketchy past. From texting other girls to flirtatiously flirting on his birthday, Rob has crossed many boundaries. Over the years, though, I've noticed some improvements in the star and think he's genuine about moving forward as a stronger and better couple. However, Rob revealed a major bombshell that had me believing Sophie might be hiding more than she let on.

'The Last Resort's Sophie Was More Intimate With Callum Than She Led On

Image via TLC

In 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, Sophie invites her British friend Callum to an outing in America to meet Rob. During their gathering together, Rob discovered that Sophie also dated her friend Callum in their teenage years. Rob was upset and rightfully so, in my opinion. After years of Sophie complaining that Rob wasn't truthful or transparent, she was caught doing the same exact thing. I would have felt disrespected in a situation like that, which is how I'm sure Rob felt. The couple, of course, tried to work through it but all their issues ultimately led to their split.

Now, during their time in The Last Resort, Rob dropped a major bombshell. Not only did Sophie and Callum date in their teenage years, but they were also sexually active. Rob attempted to confront Sophie at the retreat, but she was resistant and claimed she didn't want to discuss situations that happened when she was “14 years old.” Her resistance and avoidance makes me think she knows she's wrong but doesn't want to admit to her wrongdoings. I think she's making more excuses than actually owning up to her behavior. Considering she would feel upset if the roles were reversed, I think she should be held more accountable for her actions.

This Isn't the First Time '90 Day Fiancé's Sophie “Lied”