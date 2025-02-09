As much as I love 90 Day Fiancé, there seems to be one major problem in the franchise that needs to end ASAP. The 90 Day Fiancé franchise is much like most traditional reality TV shows. These shows are filmed several months, even maybe a year in advance, before the series ends. However, this gap in the timeline allows for one major problem: spoilers. Spoilers can come in many forms.

Sometimes, fans catch stars during filming or out in public in between airings. If they happen across any juicy information, they often share the news with other fans on popular sites and social media platforms. On the other hand, some spoilers come from the stars themselves, as they decide to share more intimate details on their personal pages. Either way though, these spoilers are getting out of control and most fans like myself are growing frustrated.

Whole '90 Day Fiancé' Seasons Are Ruined