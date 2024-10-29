The 90 Day: The Last Resort cast was just announced, and there's one couple I'm not quite sure belongs on the series. Along with popular stars like Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra, Stacey Silva and her boyfriend Florian Sukaj were announced to join the second season of The Last Resort. I found them to be a baffling couple to add to the lineup. Stacey is Darcey Silva's twin.

Darcey appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way for four seasons, before TLC gave the twins their own spin-off. While Darcey & Stacey is a 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, Darcey was the main star of the OG series, showcasing her tumultuous relationships. Although the twins can certainly be entertaining, I'm sure there are better couples the production crew could've selected.

'The Last Resort' Newcomer Stacey Wasn't Part of the Series

I was excited about seeing The Last Resort lineup, as I enjoyed the first season. While I expected some alum couples to join the spin-off, I was especially taken aback by Stacey and Florian. Mainly because Stacey wasn't officially part of the franchise. Stacey's twin sister, Darcey, was the primary star of the show. Stacey was more of a supporting cast member, and her dating life wasn't the focus of the series. However, the situation gets murky because, technically, Darcey & Silva is a 90 Day Fiancé spin-off.

Although the show doesn't reference the title or follow a similar storyline, the twins received their own spin-off thanks to the popularity they gained. In truth, Stacey isn't the first non-main star to receive more TV time. Brother to Patrick Mendes, John McManus, and mother to Colt Johnson, Debbie Johnson, both received their own storylines in The Single Life after being supporting members. However, for a series about improving relationships, I would've thought choosing popular couples would've been a better option.

Stars Should Be Familiar Faces From the Franchise

Although Darcey & Stacey is a 90 Day Fiancé spin-off the series has very few similarities to the main franchise. Unlike the other spinoffs that keep the main premise with a slight deviation, The sisters aren't as focused on the K-1 visa and dating internationally. As a result, the show is made for a different set of viewers, one who may not be as familiar with the storylines of each series. When it comes to other couples, I'm much more familiar with their storylines. I've been watching Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo clash since he first tried to impregnate her on the same trip she learned he sent her nudes to his ex.

I'm even up-to-date with the older couples like Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina, who haven't appeared on the series in years. Unfortunately, though, I'm not as familiar with Stacey, Florian, and their storyline. I'm not sure what issues they have in general, and I'm not exactly confident that The Last Resort will be able to help them. Since they haven't been on the franchise, viewers like myself would have to try and binge-watch their series to learn more about their storyline before the premiere.

In the end, I'm sure Stacey's storyline will be entertaining. The twins wouldn't have their own series for as long as they have if they were great reality stars. However, I think couples like Ashley Michelle and Manuel Velez or even Nicole and Mahmoud El Sherbiny would've made better stars on the show. Since they were more recently on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise and their issues are still fresh, they would have benefited from The Last Resort more so than Stacey and Florian.

