Stacey Silva, one of TLC’s most recognizable reality stars from 90 Day: The Last Resort has shocked fans with her recent announcement of ditching Instagram filters as she embraces a “new me” in 2025. While this bold decision seems like a personal choice, it could signify much deeper changes in Stacey’s life—both emotionally and in her rocky relationship with her husband, Florian Sukaj.

Stacey’s trust in Florian has been a recurring issue since his infamous "cheating scandal," documented in Darcey & Stacey Season 1. Their turbulent marriage took center stage on The Last Resort when Stacey’s emotional breakdown left Florian questioning her stability. In a tearful moment from the December 9 episode, Stacey confronted Florian with a symbolic “trust rock,” lamenting the loss of their connection.

The Breaking Point: Trust Issues and Emotional Outbursts

to get back to how we used to be,” Stacey pleaded, tears reflecting years of unresolved pain. Florian, although supportive, appeared overwhelmed, responding, “What the hell is wrong with you?” Their interactions highlighted the emotional toll of their struggles, particularly Stacey’s difficulty in forgiving Florian’s past actions and his perceived lack of presence during her health challenges. Viewers also noticed how Florian reacted to all this and the way Stacey reacted. It did not seem like a small thing. It almost felt like Stacey was going through a lot, and it was affecting her mental health.

The red flags were clear from the beginning. In previous episodes, Stacey found make-up on Florian's shirt and realized he might be cheating with Ari Weinberg, considering his past. However, what seemed slightly concerning was the way Florian was comforting Ari after the group session when she was upset with the fact that her partner, Bini Shibre wasn't taking responsibility or owning up to cheating. Now, consoling a fellow contestant isn't a red flag, but being touchy with someone else while ignoring your wife and not consoling her the same way feels a bit hypocritical.

Reinventing Stacey Silva: From Barbie Aesthetic to Authentic Beauty

Stacey’s announcement of going "filter-free" on Instagram has sparked speculation about the motivations behind her decision. While Stacey has often faced criticism for her reliance on filters and cosmetic enhancements, this move suggests a desire for authenticity. In a now-viral post, Stacey declared, “New year, new me!” She revealed plans to reduce the use of filters and embrace her natural beauty, asking fans for their support in this transformation. The shift may symbolize a deeper effort to rebuild her self-esteem and redefine her identity beyond the drama of her relationship.

Stacey’s evolving appearance has been a constant topic of discussion among fans. From her early days on Before the 90 Days to her current role on The Last Resort, Stacey has undergone numerous cosmetic procedures, aiming for a “Barbie doll” look. However, her recent weight-loss journey and decision to go filter-free indicate a desire to shift away from this highly curated image. Fans have praised her natural beauty, encouraging Stacey to embrace a lighter touch with makeup and a more genuine presence on social media. By shedding the filters, Stacey may not only improve her public image but also set an example for her sister, Darcey, and others who struggle with societal pressures around beauty.

What’s Next for Stacey: A Filter-Free Future

Stacey’s declaration coincides with hints of a potential breakup. On The Last Resort, she expressed doubts about Florian’s fidelity during a critical period in her life—her recovery from emergency kidney surgery. While Stacey admitted she still loves Florian, her use of past tense in recent interviews has raised eyebrows. Could her new journey of self-discovery mark the end of their nearly decade-long relationship?

As Stacey steps into 2025 with a renewed focus on authenticity, fans are left wondering about the implications for her marriage and career. Will this transformation lead to a stronger Stacey, ready to tackle life’s challenges with confidence? Or is it a sign of her preparing to move forward as an independent woman? While the future remains uncertain, one thing is clear: Stacey Silva’s journey on 90 Day: The Last Resort is far from over. Whether through tearful reconciliations or bold new beginnings, she continues to captivate audiences with her resilience and determination to rewrite her story. 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 airs Mondays on TLC. Episodes are later available to stream on Discovery+.

