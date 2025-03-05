90 Day: The Last Resort star Stacey Silva is done with her husband Florian Sukaj’s philandering ways! During the March 3, 2025, episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2, Stacey confronted Florian after her twin sister, Darcey Silva, accused him of leaving a bar with two blonde women. Darcey claimed that one of the women later told her husband, Georgi Rusev, to “thank Florian for taking her home.” Of course, this led to Stacey questioning the future of her relationship with Florian after all his past cheating scandals.

During a heated conversation with Florian, Stacey demanded that he tell her the truth. She asked point-blank: “Are you f--king other women behind my back?” However, Florian kept insisting that there was more to the story than what Darcey had told Stacey. He claimed that he was just helping a woman who happened to live in their apartment. Florian explained that the lady had been too drunk to walk home safely, and all he did was open the main door and call the elevator for her.

However, Stacey wasn’t convinced and was quick to call him out for telling the same story he did the first time she caught him cheating. “There is a pattern here,” noted Stacey. Despite that, Florian continued to blame Darcey for meddling in their relationship and asked his wife not to share their personal matters with anyone else. In a confessional, Florian claimed that Stacey was “overreacting” and added that this was Darcey’s way of making him out to be the enemy to get closer to her sister.

Stacey Silva Lashes Out at Her Sister for Overstepping Boundaries