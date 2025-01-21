Stacey Silva is beyond embarrassed because of her husband Florian Sukaj’s antics! In 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2, Episode 8, “Last Minute Invitation,” which aired on January 20, 2025, Silva reached her wits’ end when Sukaj misbehaved with fellow cast members.

The issue stemmed from a misunderstanding where Gino Palazzolo mentioned that Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina would be hosting a party in the evening in the honeymoon suite. In a flashback, Trubkina was seen inviting all cast members, including Silva and Sukaj, after a group therapy session. However, Sukaj didn’t remember it that way and thought that his wife and he weren’t invited, which he thought to be disrespectful. He told Silva they should stay in the hot tub together and refused to attend the party even when Trubkina insisted later, saying it was too late.

Things went from bad to worse, and Florian Sukaj even prevented Silva from attending the party. Stacey Silva was tired of her husband’s tantrums and anger issues, exclaiming how he was ruining things for her. In a joint confessional, Stacey told her husband that if he didn’t mend his ways, he would definitely “lose” her. In her own confessional, the Darcey & Stacey star confessed that this wasn’t the first time Sukaj acted this way, and she definitely sensed a pattern in his behavior. Silva contemplated her dynamic with her husband and the end of her tolerance as follows:

“If he keeps acting like this, I don’t know if it’s worth staying with him because I don’t want to be miserable for the rest of my life.”

Florian Sukaj Called Jasmine Pineda a Chihuahua

In the same episode, things escalated for the worse. Jasmine Pineda didn’t want Stacey Silva to miss out on the fun due to her husband’s antics. Both Pineda and Julia Trubkina approached the hot tub where Sukaj and Silva were hanging out. Pineda extended another invitation to the party, telling Florian Sukaj that nobody else received a personal invite. She lost her cool when Sukaj said that he felt disrespected by his fellow cast members as she shot back, calling him the most “disrespectful [person] on earth.” Pineda further doubled down by stating that she hoped Stacey Silva would leave him, affirming that he doesn’t deserve a woman like her. Sukaj delivered a petty jab by shooting back with the following response:

“Chihuahua, you want a treat?”

Stacey Silva felt that her husband ruined the night for her and even told him that she didn’t know if she wanted to be with someone like him. In a joint confessional, Silva told Sukaj she didn’t know how to move forward with their relationship amid his incessant anger issues.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 airs every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can also stream the episode along with the show’s previous season on Discovery+.