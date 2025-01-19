Stacey Silva feels betrayed by her twin sister! The 90 Day: The Last Resort star is questioning where twin sister Darcey Silva’s loyalties lie after the latter has been going behind her back and instigating her husband, Florian Sukaj, against her.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2, Episode 8, titled “Last Minute Invitation,” which airs on January 20, 2025, Stacey Silva is seen opening up about her current dynamic with her twin sister. The reality TV star and her husband, Sukaj, were participating in a therapy session during which Stacey Silva pointed at figures in a sandbox to represent her family. The Darcey & Stacey star confessed that she has a conflicted relationship with her twin sister. The reality TV star also shared that the “twin thing” posed an issue occasionally – especially when working together for their company.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum also spilled the tea on her husband’s dynamic with her twin sister, Darcey Silva. The reality TV star noted that they share a close bond and were like buddies who’d often go out and hang together till late at night. Stacey Silva also stated that her husband and her twin would frequently have conversations late at night as well. Stacey Silva confessed that she’s made to feel like the “odd man out” in her own marriage due to the strange dynamic between her husband and her twin. The focus then shifts to Florian Sukaj, who hesitantly reveals that his wife’s twin has been encouraging him to leave Stacey Silva, telling him he deserves more. The 90 Day: The Last Resort star summed up her twin sister’s unprecedented advice to her husband in the following words:

“She said to Florian he’s better off single, basically.”

Stacey Silva Has Been Vocal About Her Rocky Dynamic With Her Sister Before

This isn’t the first time Stacey Silva has voiced her opinions on her sister’s backstabbing comments to her husband! In an exclusive interview with US Weekly on December 9, 2024, the reality TV star shared anecdotes about her up-and-down relationship with her twin.

Stacey Silva confessed that the duo do have their good and bad days, noting that although they’re family, at a certain point, some of Darcey Silva’s comments were difficult to digest. Stacey Silva believes that therapy definitely changed their dynamic. The reality TV star noted that she wasn’t proud of some of the things that were said, but also believes that the retreat served as a “real and raw” experience for her twin, Florian Sukaj, and herself.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort star also expressed that her sister’s comments were hurtful and that she was completely taken aback by them. The reality TV star firmly voiced that, albeit challenging, getting to the root of the comments was vital.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 air every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can also stream the episode along with the show’s previous season on Discovery+.