90 Day: The Last Resort star Gino Palazzolo is worried about the future of his marriage with Jasmine Pineda. The reality couple met online in 2019 and tied the knot in June 2023. Since then, their relationship has seen numerous challenges. While Pienda seems to think that bringing in a third person into their dynamic will fix everything, Palazzolo isn’t exactly on board with her idea.

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 sees five couples from the franchise embark on an intensive retreat to save their relationships. On the show's December 23, 2024 episode, the couples had to answer many questions about their intimate lives. During the discussion, Pineda confessed that one of her wildest fantasies involved being in an open relationship. Pineda went on to explain that the main issue in her relationship with Palazzolo was their sex life. So, she thinks having someone else satisfy her needs could be good for them.

While Palazzolo was interested in the idea of a threesome to fulfill his fantasies, he soon understood that Pineda wasn’t thinking along those lines. During a confessional, he expressed his frustration over his wife wanting to sleep with other men. “Maybe we’re in a lot more trouble than I thought we were,” confessed Palazzolo.

Jasmine Pineda Feels Like Gino Is Holding Her Back

This wasn’t the first time Pineda expressed feeling unsatisfied in her marriage with Palazzolo. During the December 9, 2024 episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort, she confessed that was compromising on her independence with her husband. In the episode, the couples were tasked with carrying rocks that symbolized the weight they carried in their relationships.

As part of the exercise, Pineda had a heart-to-heart with Palazzolo in the middle of Arizona’s wilderness and told him that she felt unappreciated and unhappy in their relationship. Pineda told Palazzolo that all she wanted was his support and to feel like he valued her. However, Palazzolo immediately became defensive and claimed that he had been supporting Pineda emotionally and financially for a long time. The conversation took an uncomfortable turn as Pineda told her husband that she gave up the independence she used to have in Panama when she moved to the U.S. to be with him.

The reality TV star talked about how excited she was to get her driver’s license because she thought it would enable her to do things on her own. She added that Palazzolo needed to get her a car because she didn’t want to keep depending on him. “I want to feel free again,” added Pineda. Palazzolo, on the other hand, refused to comply with his wife’s demand and claimed that she never appreciated anything he did for her.

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 airs every Monday on TLC. Episodes are also available to stream on TLC GO.