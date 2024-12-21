90 Day: The Last Resort has been confirmed for a second season, and the cast has already been announced. The newest addition to the TLC franchise brings together a group of fan-favorite couples who are struggling in their relationships. While enjoying the luxuries of a resort stay, they undergo individual and couples therapy, participate in group challenges, and experience a whole lot of drama, keeping viewers captivated throughout, at least during the first season. Despite critiques about manufactured drama (which reality show hasn’t faced similar accusations?), the new cast lineup promises viewers another rollercoaster ride when it premieres in December.

But there’s one franchise couple fans shouldn’t expect to see on The Last Resort—Mike and Aziza Eloshway. The pair are true OGs, having starred in the very first season of 90 Day Fiancé. While many fans would love to see an update on their life, it’s not going to happen, given Mike’s recent legal troubles. TLC has shown it’s not afraid to sever ties with major reality stars facing severe controversy—think Josh Duggar from 19 Kids and Counting. So, it’s no surprise that the network seems to want nothing to do with Mike, especially given the gravity of his recent conviction. Despite everything, Aziza has made it clear she’s standing by her husband. Even though the situation is likely to put immense pressure on their relationship, the couple won’t be getting any help from the experts on The Last Resort or the sizable paycheck that comes with it, despite the financial toll Mike’s legal battle has probably taken.

Why Aziza and Mike Eloshway Likely Won’t Return to the Franchise

Mike and Aziza’s relationship began on an international dating site in 2012, where they quickly connected. Aziza, originally from Volgograd, Russia, moved to the United States on a K-1 visa, and their story unfolded in 90 Day Fiancé’s debut season in 2014. The show followed Aziza’s struggles adapting to American life and highlighted the cultural barriers and uncertainties in their relationship. Despite fans’ mixed reactions, the couple married in October 2014.

Unlike many of their co-stars who pursued the limelight in spin-offs like Happily Ever After?, Mike and Aziza opted for a quieter life post-show. Their shift toward family life was underscored when they welcomed their daughter, Olivia, in 2019. However, this semblance of normalcy came crashing down with Mike’s 2023 arrest for possessing inappropriate materials involving minors. The fallout from his legal battles has essentially guaranteed that the Eloshways will not be returning to TLC’s lineup anytime soon.

Mike Was Sentenced to Serious Jail Time

In late October 2024, Mike was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison after being convicted of possessing inappropriate materials involving minors. This sentencing also came with severe, lifelong consequences. In addition to prison time, Mike must register as an offender permanently and will face stringent monitoring of his electronic devices for a decade following his release.

The court also ordered Mike to pay $10,000 to a fund aimed at supporting trafficking victims, as well as $5,000 in restitution to two individuals whose images were among those found in his possession.

The arrest, which took place in 2023, revealed that the illegal content was stored on a computer located in the family garage and was downloaded between February 2022 and March 2023. Though Mike admitted to downloading the images, he maintained it was an accidental action while seeking legal adult content—a defense that failed to sway the court.

“I hate that I became a part of this,” Mike said in court, expressing regret for his actions. “It breaks my heart. I have a […] daughter who is my whole world. I never intended to see any of this.”

The impact of his crimes extended beyond the legal repercussions. His family life, reputation, and future were profoundly affected. Mike declined a plea deal that would have resulted in a sentence of between 12.4 and 15.7 years, ultimately receiving a slightly lesser sentence of just over a decade. His release could come sooner if he demonstrates good behavior, but that possibility does little to soften the blow to his family and marriage.

Aziza Supported Mike During His Trial, But Not His Sentencing

Throughout the trial, Aziza supported her husband, appearing by his side during hearings and providing written statements that attested to his character. However, her absence from Mike’s sentencing raised eyebrows. The decision not to attend could indicate a significant rift between them or signify a strategic withdrawal to distance herself and their daughter from the fallout.

Aziza's support during the trial included heartfelt letters to the court. One of these emphasized the emotional toll that the trial and subsequent conviction had on their family.

“This traumatic experience with his trial and the conviction has left us all shocked and heartbroken,” she wrote. “My family is being torn apart, and I know that he has been tortured by his feelings of guilt and regret for the irresponsible mistake that he’s made.”

She further described Mike as a devoted father who doted on their daughter, Olivia. The letters, however, could not outweigh the severity of the charges, and the court proceeded with the sentencing.

While Aziza has not filed for divorce or spoken publicly since Mike’s conviction, her future plans remain uncertain. Supporters and skeptics alike are watching to see if she will ultimately choose to stand by him as he serves his time or if this marks the beginning of a new chapter for her.

Mike & Aziza’s Relationship Was Controversial Before His Crimes

Mike and Aziza’s relationship has long been a topic of discussion among fans, with some describing Mike as unsettling and overly assertive even before his recent conviction. Reddit threads, which serve as a hub for fans to analyze and discuss 90 Day Fiancé cast members, have been buzzing for years with opinions about Mike.

In one thread posted two years ago, a fan remarked, “He kinda gives me creeps, and she is so anxious that I feel deeply sorry for her.”

When news of Mike's arrest broke, reactions ranged from shock to a resigned sense of confirmation. On the same thread, one Reddit user more recently commented, “I am not surprised. I've never watched the 1st season until now. He just gives off [unsettling] vibes. Aziza looks so young, and I felt that was why he liked her!”

Another user added, “She looked so uneasy and uncomfortable around that dude. The way he smiled at her like she was easy bait was beyond creepy.”

The allegations and eventual conviction only validated years of discomfort that some fans had felt watching him onscreen. This kind of reputation would make it difficult for TLC to justify including him in any future projects, even if he were not serving time.

TLC Likely Wants Nothing to Do with Mike & Aziza

TLC is known for pushing the envelope when it comes to featuring controversial figures to boost ratings, but there are lines the network won't cross. One of the most significant examples is the case of Josh Duggar from 19 Kids and Counting. In 2015, it came to light that Josh had inappropriately touched several of his younger sisters and a family friend when he was a teenager. Although the Duggar family initially managed to keep this scandal under wraps, it was eventually exposed by the media. The backlash was swift and severe, prompting TLC to cancel 19 Kids and Counting despite its high ratings.

Josh’s troubles didn't end there. In 2021, he was arrested on charges of possessing inappropriate materials involving minors, leading to a high-profile trial. Found guilty in December 2021, Josh was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in federal prison. TLC severed all ties with him, removing reruns of the show from its schedule and canceling the family’s spin-off, Counting On. This zero-tolerance approach to crimes involving minors sends a clear message about where the network draws the line.

The parallels between Josh Duggar’s case and Mike Eloshway’s are hard to ignore. Both were found guilty of possessing illicit materials involving minors, and both cases garnered substantial media attention. TLC's stance on these issues shows that while the network might turn a blind eye to more superficial controversies for the sake of ratings, it categorically rejects any association with convicted offenders of such severe crimes.

There is a clear precedent that TLC does not tolerate stars who have been convicted of or accused of crimes involving children. Mike and Aziza's potential return to reality TV within the 90 Day Fiancé franchise is not just unlikely—it’s virtually impossible. While 90 Day: The Last Resort continues to feature couples facing relationship challenges, the kind of professional help Mike and Aziza may need will not be found on television. Instead, any rehabilitation or reconciliation will happen out of the public eye and without the benefit of a TV paycheck. For now, their story in the world of 90 Day Fiancé seems to have reached a definitive, if tragic, conclusion.

