One episode into 90 Day: The Last Resort and the couples are certainly making a name for themselves, but there's one couple I'm already tired of. Six new couples have joined the 90 Day Fiancé franchise retreat to see if their relationships are repairable. While some couples seem to have better odds than others, I think Ari Weinberg and Bini Shibre might need to call it quits now.

The season began more intensely than I thought it would. The new cast wasn't up to the same standard as the first season, or so it initially seemed. However, the first episode was already filled with drama among the couples and a few intense and awkward moments. At the core of the issues were Ari and Bini. Unfortunately, the couple seems to be headed down the same path as before, but now it's worse, and I'm not sure the couple belongs on the newest spin-off.

'The Last Resort's Bini Is Accused of Cheating Again

Image via 90 Day Fiancé

The first issue that instantly irritated me was Ari's accusations of Bini cheating. While I don't deny the couples have their issues, this is not the first time cheating allegations have arisen. In the past, the 90 Day Fiancé star was jealous, especially towards women. In one of their last appearances, Ari got upset when Bini sparred with another woman, despite the situation being innocent. Cheating allegations are not new on the franchise, and they're certainly not new for this couple.

However, I just don't understand why Ari is still tolerating this behavior, especially if this time around, she really does have concrete proof. To me, it just seems like the couple have the same issues and are rehashing the same problems. Hopefully, The Last Resort is the place for them, but given how quickly they've already stepped right into the same patterns as before, I've already lost hope for this couple.

'90 Day Fiancé's Ari And Bini's Stories Aren't Making Sense

There's something really off about their story from where it currently stands. I'm also getting major ick from some of Bini's actions. According to their confessionals, Ari is Bini's social media manager and that is why she has access to and all the passwords to his accounts. This makes sense and many couples, even in 90 Day Fiance, do business together. What doesn't make sense is Bini exchanging numbers and posting pictures of other women, knowing that either Ari had direct access or would later see the photos on the feed.

It's still the very beginning, but the lack of clarity is already off-putting. Then, to take this a step further, Bini refused to even address the alleged cheating until he got his passwords back. Part of his reaction makes me think that Ari might actually be right this time around. It feels more like Bini wants to cover his tracks and make sure he has all his important information before he cuts off ties with Ari.

In the end, this couple doesn't seem to be in a better place than in previous seasons. While I agree Ari and Bini could probably benefit from The Last Resort the most, at the same time, I think their relationship is too far gone. The couple continues to have the same issues and this time it seems like neither of them is willing to back down. Of course, there's still more to come, and I'd love to hear more clarifications about the couple's situation. However, given how they've acted in the past, coupled with their current actions, I think this duo is better off calling it quits before their relationship gets worse.

90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

