Jasmine Pineda doesn’t want fans to get the wrong idea about her rumored boyfriend, Matthew Branistareanu, aka Matt Branis! The 90 Day: The Last Resort star, who is rumored to be pregnant with her first child with Branis, is shutting down rumors that he physically abuses her. According to In Touch Weekly, Pineda had shared a message with the 90 Day Fiancé fan account @90DayFiance_Alexa that the rumors about her being subject to domestic violence at the hands of Matt Branis were entirely false.

She commenced her message by apologizing to anybody who felt triggered by the rumors that had been circulating. The reality TV star further expressed that anyone who is a victim of domestic violence should be aware that there are resources and support at their disposal. She then proceeded to clarify that she is in a happy place “mentally, spiritually, physically, and emotionally.”

The 90 Day: The Last Resort star added that she has a strong support system in the form of her friends and her in-laws. Pineda expressed that she felt disgusted that anyone would use the narrative of abuse to create traffic for their company. The reality TV star confessed that she had been a victim of abuse in the past but wasn’t ready to address the same. However, she stated that Matt Branis was not abusing her as follows:

“The person in question has never ever done any kind of harm/abuse to me in any shape or form.”

The Blogger Who Spread the Rumors Isn’t Convinced by Jasmine Pineda’s Response

Jasmine Pineda’s response came one day after 90 Day Fiancé blogger Shabooty incorrectly reported that her rumored boyfriend, Branis, had allegedly abused her. On January 25, 2025, Pineda took to her Instagram Stories, saying that she didn’t wish to address the allegations and that if her fans want to support her, they should do so by booking her cameos and subscribing to her OnlyFans.

After Pineda’s message to the fan account, Shabooty shared a statement by KN Productions Media Group on TikTok. The blogger stated that the public relations agency allegedly works with Jasmine Pineda’s fitness brand, Jazzy Fitness. The agency expressed that as the rumors continue circulating, they have zero tolerance for any form of domestic violence and will never condone it. They shared that their core values are rooted in respect, equality, and kindness, reinforcing their stance in the following words:

“We do not support, nor will we represent anyone associated with any form of discrimination, whether it be based on weight, race, gender, or any other characteristic.”

After the statement was released, Jasmine Pineda took to her Instagram Story once again and denied working for the agency. She stated that her company is solely represented by her and her business partner @whatmoneylooklike, aka Brad Turk. New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. You can also stream the episode along with the show’s previous seasons on Discovery+.

