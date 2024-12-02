The heat is scorching in the Arizona desert, but it’s not just the sun that’s scalding. Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort is up for another round of drama, tears, and shocking revelations. Six former couples from the 90 Day Fiancé series and its spin-offs have the chance to fix their broken relationships in this holiday retreat.

With a couple’s therapy program to help them identify their problems, these couples see this opportunity as their final resort in trying to forge a future relationship. By the end of the series, it’s up to them to continue their romance on a better, healthier path, or possibly break things off once and for all. Without further ado, here’s where audiences can watch and stream 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2.

Is ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 2 Premiering on TV?

90 Day: The Last Resort returns to screens for Season 2 on Monday, December 2, at 8PM ET/PT on TLC.

But the drama doesn’t stop there. Be sure to stick around after its premiere. The season’s brand-new companion series, Last Resort: Between the Sheet, airs right after each new episode. This one-hour after-show is no average recap session. It’s a no-holds-barred, unfiltered deep look into the week’s most explosive moments. Featuring behind-the-scenes commentary from the cast, exclusive never-before-seen footage, and candid therapist interviews, audiences will get an inside scoop into the drama happening on the show and off the cameras.

Is ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 2 Streaming Online?

It’s expected that 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 will be available on Max the next day. While waiting for new episodes to air on TLC, audiences can catch up on all the Season 1 action on the streaming platform.

For those not on Max yet, the platform provides three subscription options to match viewers’ watching preferences, starting as low as $9.99 per month. Along with 90 Day: The Last Resort, audiences can also catch the original 90 Day Fiancé series and spin-offs like 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day: The Single Life on Max.

Can You Stream ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 2 Without Max?

Currently, there’s no information whether 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 will be made available on Discovery+.

However, viewers can also revisit all the Season 1 drama on Discovery+. Subscriptions start at $4.99 per month, but audiences who’d rather binge without commercial interruptions can opt for the Ad-Free plan, made available for $8.99 per month. Just take note that there prices do not include tax yet.

Watch the ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 2 Preview

The stakes couldn’t be higher as six 90-Day Fiancé couples arrive at an Arizona desert oasis. But like any other holiday, they’re bringing a lot of luggage with them - literally and figuratively. Six couples - Ari and Bini, Brandon and Julia, Gino and Jasmine, Rob and Sophie, Josh and Natalie, and Stacey and Florian - will have the chance to rebuild, repair, and remend whatever they have left of their flailing relationships. In this intense three-week relationship boot camp, these couples will have the luxury of therapists and counselors to help them work out through their problems - everything from classic methods such as trust exercises and group therapy, to rather unique methods like pleasure mapping, and hypnotherapy. And what’s a desert holiday without some off-the-grid excursions? By the end of the season, all six couples will need to make the ultimate decision: return home happier than ever, and break things off once and for all.

As for the couples, Ari and Bini (90 Day Fiancé) have been struggling with trust and infidelity issues. Despite being separated for four months, they’re willing to stay united for their young son. Stacey and Florian (Darcey & Stacey) clash with each other over the latter’s partying shenanigans, leading him to not be there for Stacey during a sudden health crisis. Natalie and Josh (90 Day: The Single Life), who is still unmarried and dumped with commitment issues, see this as their final shot at forging a future together. Three couples from the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After spin-off are really going through it. With children and homesickness, Brandon and Julia are losing the spark they used to have in their marriage. Gino and Jasmine’s issues with intimacy and control have only gotten worse following their wedding. Lastly, Rob and Sophie are getting exhausted from all the emotional burden that’s been weighing on their shoulders.

