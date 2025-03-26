It’s officially over for 90 Day Fiancé couple Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra. The pair called it quits during the emotional recommitment ceremony on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2, marking a dramatic conclusion to their tumultuous relationship. During the Monday, March 24, episode, Sophie read a heartfelt letter to her younger self as part of her recommitment vows. Her message reflected her emotional journey and the strength she’s developed over the years. However, it also showcased that apparently Rob is not the 'Man of Her Dreams' and that this is just getting forceful at this point!

The ceremony started with Sophie reading a letter to her younger and present self. “Dear younger Sophie, remember to stand up for yourself if people are mean to you, and remember you’re perfect the way you are. Don’t ever lose your light and always be yourself,” she began. She went on to address her present-day self, noting that although her husband wasn’t her "dream man," she had found happiness for a time.

What Actually Happened at the Recommitment Ceremony?

Image via TLC

However, Rob declined to read his vows after hearing Sophie’s words. “Well, I think that’s pretty much it then,” he said, effectively ending their relationship on the spot. Sophie echoed Rob’s sentiment, stating that they were “just not good together,” while Rob agreed, adding, “I don’t see how we could be.” Following the ceremony, Rob expressed feelings of disappointment, claiming he had intended to tell Sophie he was willing to work on their relationship if she was open to it. Rob expressed his frustration, noting that he had been unable to convince Sophie to return home and work on their relationship, despite their brief reconciliation during the retreat. “It’s like too little too late," he admitted.

The History of Struggles and How They Were Never Meant To Be Together

Rob and Sophie first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé season 10 in 2023, where viewers witnessed their struggles with financial stress, infidelity accusations, and disagreements about their future. Despite the challenges, the couple married in June 2023, and around the same time, it was announced they would return for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8. However, cracks in their marriage became increasingly visible during their appearance on 90 Day: The Last Resort. Sophie publicly hinted at their split in February, sharing explosive allegations about Rob’s behavior.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Sophie accused Rob of being unfaithful, sharing that a friend discovered his dating profile while they were still at the marriage retreat. She also alleged that Rob had been physically abusive, claiming he pushed her into a table during a breakup attempt, resulting in a scar on her eyebrow from the stitches she needed.

Rob responded to the accusations with a brief denial on social media, writing, “Don’t believe everything you hear and believe half of what you see. Smfh … what a s--t show.”

While Rob had expressed a willingness to continue working on their relationship during the retreat, Sophie appeared resolute in her decision to walk away. She concluded that she never wanted to expose Rob this was,y but it came at the expense of her mental health. As their relationship officially comes to an end, fans of the franchise remain divided. Some express support for Sophie’s courage to speak out, while others question the full story behind their messy breakup. For now, it appears that Rob and Sophie’s rocky journey has reached its final chapter—at least in the public eye. 90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.