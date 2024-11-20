The first part of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 Tell All just premiered and while not all questions were answered, there were a few key takeaways. With an almost brand-new cast and countries not featured in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise before, The Other Way Season 6 promised to be better than the rest. While the season of the reality series was a bit of a letdown, the Tell All often takes the action up a notch and gives fans more clarity. For the first part of the Tell All, there were a few jaw-dropping moments.

This year, all the couples seemed to end on a vague note, even Dempsey Wilkinson and Statler Riley, the couple who argued probably the most this season. On the other hand, many other couples solidified their connection by taking their relationships to the next level. However, while most of the couples seemed to have made it past the rough patches, the Tell All dropped some revealing truths.

Two '90 Day Fiancé' Couples Are No Longer Together

Image via TLC

No matter what spin-off or which season, one of the biggest questions fans have at the end of the season is which couples are still together. While the franchise is known to highlight the occasional on-screen break-up, for the most part, most seasons are left open-ended and Season 6 was no different. Dempsey Wilkinson and Statler Riley decided to give their relationship a few more months on the road before ending it. Josh McGuffey and Lily Huang, and Meitalia and James Solis both had official weddings in their partner's countries. Even Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven are officially engaged with a K-1 visa approval.

However, while most couples ended their segment on a happy note, by the time of the Tell All filming, two couples were no longer together. Corona Blakey was one of the first people to appear on the Tell All premiere, and she wasn't afraid to tell everybody that their relationship was over. Fans got a few more details once Shaun Robinson was able to ask a few questions, but it turned out that most fans were right and Ingi had no interest in maintaining the relationship. Similarly, Dempsey and Statler are also broken up. Unfortunately, though, they chose not to join the Tell All, not even by video, so fans won't be able to have their questions answered.

Josh and Lily's Marriage Is Falling Apart

Josh and Lily certainly had their fair share of problems throughout the season. Josh was sensitive to money and how much Lily liked to talk about her spending habits. The two had barely been intimate, and every scene seemed to erupt into an argument. However, despite these issues, and Josh failing Lily's test, the duo married officially in China. The last time they appeared on-screen, all seemed well, but Shaun discovered that their relationship was even more in shambles. According to Josh, he rated his marriage a 6 out of 10, claiming their connection has improved within the last month.

Lily, however, rated their marriage a 3, with the major issue being their nonexistent sex life. It's unclear how much time has passed since the filming ended, but considering they're a newly wedded couple, their issues aren't making much sense. Josh has talked about his autism before and how it can impact his relationship, but something feels off about the situation. Coupled with Josh's weird energy about “possibly” not being able to pay for the wedding, it's hard not to agree with the other cast members that this relationship might be far more one-sided than the couple thought.

Overall, there were certainly a few more interesting parts to the Tell All. Shekinah discovered Sarper still had female friends and refused to let her fiancé have any privacy. Sean and Joanne don't know how many people their partner has been intimate with and refuse to know. However, while not all couples and their issues were addressed, there is a second part to the Tell All. Unfortunately, since Dempsey and Statler refused to join, fans won't receive any closure in that department. However, there's certainly still more to learn about Sean Heffernan and Joanne Digesu and Meitalia and James. Hopefully, the Tell All will be able to give more clarity come time for Part 2.

90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.