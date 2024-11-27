The final part of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Tell All has just aired and just as promised, the drama on the reality series got messier. The first part of the Tell All left off on an open-ended note, with Sarper Güven's ex revealing how often they spoke without Shekinah Garner's knowledge. The 90 Day Fiancé franchise star stormed off stage and grew more agitated after her fiancé didn't follow.

The first part of the Tell All also touched briefly upon Josh McGuffey and Lily Huang, and Corona Blakey and Ingi's, relationship status, but there were still many questions left to be answered. When the cast returned for the second part, the rest of the couples shared more of their stories. Although Sarper's interactions in Part 1 may have seemed wild enough, the reveals of Part 2 may have been even more outrageous than his confrontation.

'The Other Way's Ingi Ghosted Corona

Image via TLC

Probably the biggest highlight of the Tell All was the issues that occurred between Corona and Ingi. In part one, we discovered Corona and Ingi were no longer together. In part two, Shaun Robinson asked the separated couple more questions, which brought some major discoveries to light, including how Ingi ghosted Corona. After Corona left Iceland, she went back to America to begin her degree. Ingi visited her, but their time didn't go well.

Their time together led to an intense conversation on a park bench which Ingi left after Corona made a comment about him needing therapy. From that moment on, Corona didn't hear or see Ingi again until the Tell All. While the couple obviously had their issues and Ingi didn't seem as invested as Corona, Ingi's actions were deplorable. He essentially ghosted his long-term partner and then claimed he had no idea why she was upset. No one likes to be criticized, so it's understandable that Ingi might walk away from a heated discussion. However, not responding to any texts or calls was surely an inappropriate and disrespectful move.

The '90 Day Fiancé' Couples All Have Different Views on Cheating and Jealousy