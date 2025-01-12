The drama on 90 Day: The Last Resort took a shocking turn as Natalie Mordovtseva finally confronted Josh Weinstein about his alleged flirtations with Sophie Sierra. The revelation that Josh slipped into Sophie’s DMs and invited her to Las Vegas added fuel to the already volatile relationship between Natalie and Josh. Viewers have been eagerly anticipating the fallout, wondering if this confrontation marks the end for the couple or a chance to rebuild.

Sophie’s Revelations Spark Tension

In a YouTube clip shared by the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, Sophie dropped the bombshell that Josh had been messaging her on Instagram privately, even suggesting a meet-up in Las Vegas. While Josh brushed off the accusations, claiming Natalie is "very insecure when it comes to beautiful women," his dismissive attitude did little to ease tensions. Sophie later revealed to the group that Josh’s texts were flirtatious, and he spoke negatively about Natalie. This left fans questioning Josh’s true intentions and whether Natalie would let this slide or confront him head-on.

Natalie’s reaction to Sophie’s initial revelations was surprisingly restrained. Known for her fiery temperament, Natalie’s silence raised eyebrows. Was she trying to gather her thoughts or strategizing for a bigger confrontation? Either way, the calm didn’t last long. In a subsequent therapy session, Sophie’s account of the messages reignited Natalie’s anger, setting the stage for an explosive confrontation. But what does it all mean?

Tension Between Natalie Mordovtseva and Sophie Sierra Reaches a Boiling Point

Image via TLC

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming 90 Day: The Last Resort episode airing January 6, Natalie finds herself at the center of yet another conflict – this time due to her inappropriate laughter during Sophie’s heartfelt therapy session about communication struggles with her husband, Rob. Initially, Sophie attempts to maintain her composure, brushing off Natalie’s interruptions. However, as Natalie continues to laugh, Sophie finally snaps, saying, “Can you stop laughing while I’m talking, please? It’s extremely rude. Everyone’s trying to be vulnerable here. Can you have some respect please?”

Natalie’s antics don’t stop there, as she offers a half-hearted apology before chuckling under her breath again. This prompts Julia, another cast member, to intervene angrily, exclaiming, “It’s not about you right now! It’s about everybody.” This scene highlights Natalie’s growing alienation from the group, as her behavior increasingly pushes the women further away. Sophie’s frustrations with Natalie add another layer of drama to their ongoing feud, fueled by Josh's flirtatious messages to Sophie – a revelation that has rocked Natalie’s already fragile relationship with him.

Will This Be the Final Straw for Josh and Natalie?

The upcoming episode promises to be one of the season’s most chaotic moments, as Natalie directly addresses Josh’s behavior. Leaked texts not only confirm Josh’s flirtatious interactions with Sophie, but also highlight his negative comments about Natalie. This betrayal has led fans to speculate whether their relationship can survive such a blow. Josh’s decision to return to the resort after stepping away to care for his son may return to haunt him. With Natalie armed with evidence and her frustrations boiling over, it’s hard to imagine the couple moving past this incident. Their rocky history, dating back to 90 Day: The Single Life, suggests their relationship was on shaky ground long before this latest drama.

As 90 Day: The Last Resort continues, Natalie and Josh’s storyline is reaching a critical turning point. If they manage to navigate this conflict and stay together, it will take more than just couples therapy to rebuild one another's trust. But for now, the odds seem stacked against them. With emotions running high, the January 6 episode promises a showdown that could redefine the dynamics of the group and determine whether Natalie and Josh’s relationship has any hope of surviving. Fans will have to tune in to see how this confrontation unfolds and whether it spells the end for one of the franchise’s most controversial couples.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort air on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes are later available to stream on Discovery+.

