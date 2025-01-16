The 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort Season 2 has been off to a rocky start, but there's one star I'm really starting to enjoy. The newest season of The Last Resort introduced six new 90 Day Fiancé couples all on the verge of ending their relationship. For Season 2, the couples are staying in a resort in Arizona where they'll participate in therapy and various activities designed to strengthen their relationships. The current cast seems to be in a worse spot than Season 1.

A handful of couples are being accused of cheating. Meanwhile, other stars are not willing to be intimate with their partners or are not ready to expand their families. However, while some couples are struggling to understand the purpose of these activities, there is one star, Julia Trubkina, who seems to be making progress in a slightly unconventional way. In the past, she's been known for her jealous attitude and snarky ways towards her husband's mother, but the star seems to have made some drastic changes since last being on the show.

'The Last Resort's Julia Is Accountable

A quality rarely seen in the franchise is accountability. The stars are often quick to point fingers at each other and refuse to take responsibility for their actions. The Last Resort is no different. If anything, the couples tend to be more stubborn and struggle with being vulnerable. However, right from the start, Julia took a different route. After a heated argument with Natalie Mordovtseva on a past Tell All, the two have been at odds. Natalie showed up at the resort, ignoring Julia.

However, Julia took the high road, pulled Natalie aside and apologized for her past behavior. Since they all had to be together, Julia thought it'd be better for them all to get along, and I was blown by this small yet grand gesture of compassion and accountability. I've noticed her accountability also extended to group therapy and her partner. After upsetting Brandon Gibbs by dancing proactively at a club, Julia remained accountable for her risqué behavior but also firm in explaining why her actions were crucial to her healing journey.

'90 Day Fiancé's Julia Sticks Up for Others