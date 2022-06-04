Online streaming services like Netflix allow audiences to reach, choose and watch a wide variety of films and tv series. From Hollywood blockbusters to Japanese anime series. With greater accessibility comes greater indecisiveness, as there's so little time for so many great film and TV show choices, especially for the working and studying individuals.

While TV shows with numerous seasons and countless episodes are out of the picture, several films are streaming on Netflix that can entertain viewers looking for a quick watch.

'Zombieland' (2009)

In this zombie-Western set in the modernized era of Twinkies and Bill Murray cameos, a deadly virus has ravaged the entire United States. With the nation being infested by hordes of vicious zombies, four eccentric personalities have to team up and find a new sanctuary where only humans that do not cannibalize other humans are allowed.

Despite zombies being iconic and also an increasingly hackneyed trope, Zombieland still excites movie-goers with its jacked-up gore and wickedly fun sense of dark humor.

'My Neighbour Totoro' (1988)

One of the most emblematic Studio Ghibli films, My Neighbour Totoro, is a warm reminiscent of the previous generation's childhood while delighting the present children with its defining character — the adorable and huggable creature Totoro.

Exploring environmentalism and animism, the film follows a pair of sisters, Satsuki and Mei, who recently moved into an old country in the woods to be closer to their hospitalized mother. The two sisters encounter and befriend mystical creatures lingering around them as they deal with worries over the possibility of losing their loved ones.

'The Babadook' (2014)

With Jennifer Kent in her directorial debut comes one of the best psychological horror indie films of the 21st century. Based on Kent's 2005 short film Monster, the feature-length version centers around a widowed single mother (Essie Davis) and her son (Noah Wiseman). The former is struggling not only with the untimely death of her husband and raising her disobedient son but a sinister monster lurking around the corners of the house.

Rather than relying on cheap jump scares, The Babadook preys on one's vulnerable psychological state, especially when one is in grief and despair.

'Boy' (2010)

Written and directed by New Zealander Taika Waititi, the 2010 Polynesian film tells the coming-of-age story of 11-year-old Alamein (James Rolleston), more affectionately known as Boy since his name coincides with his estranged dad (Waititi) in this film.

Aside from his usual routine of obsessing over meeting Michael Jackson and chasing after girls, Boy's mundane but carefree life becomes more exciting when his dad shows up again in his life, albeit with the ulterior motive of finding gold. Coming to terms with his dad's actual character, Boy stumbles back and forth on his road to adulthood, between childish fantasies and aftermaths of make-believes.

'Gravity' (2013)

Gravity is arguably one of the best films of 2013, even winning seven awards at the Academy Awards the following year.

When a pair of American astronauts are stranded in space due to their malfunctioned space shuttle, they are left with only each other to figure out another way to return to earth. Racing against time and decreasing oxygen levels, the science-fiction thriller lets audiences wait with bated breath concerning the fate of the doomed scientists.

'Sausage Party' (2016)

Ever wonder how your food ingredients from supermarkets feel when you carefully prepare and eventually eat them? Sausage Party is your go-to guide, and be ready to expect tons of gore and hyper-sexualized humor.

A jab at Disney and Pixar films, Sausage Party sarcastically demonstrates how animated films are not just exclusively for children. However, the 2016 R-rated animated film about anthropomorphic food ingredients is best catered to adults with its mature content and surprisingly thought-provoking storyline.

'Midnight In Paris' (2011)

When talented screenwriter Gil Pender (Owen Wilson) becomes hesitant about his rocky relationship with his fiancé, whose materialistic needs and lukewarm reception towards supporting him render Gil disappointed in his life. A night of wine-tasting leads the drunken writer to discover the strange means of traveling back in time; that is when it strikes midnight.

Meeting famous personas from surrealist artist Salvador Dalí to American novelist Ernest Hemingway, audiences are just as entranced as Gil by the rich artistic history of 1920s Paris depicted in Midnight in Paris.

'My Octopus Teacher' (2020)

A Netflix Original documentary, My Octopus Teacher, documents the budding relationship between filmmaker Craig Foster and a curious young octopus in an ocean located near Cape Town, South Africa.

A meaningful picture of humanity's intimate connection with nature, My Octopus Teacher, elucidates a never-before-seen bond between man and animal, an unlikely friendship that seeks to challenge nature's stringent food chain cycle.

'The Kill Team' (2019)

The American war drama released in 2019 is a fictionalized adaptation of the Maywan District Murders between 2009 and 2010.

Andrew Briggman (Nat Wolff), a young recruit for the U.S Army in Afghanistan, begins to question his comrade's morals when he witnesses them killing innocent civilians following the orders of Sergeant Deeks (Alexander Skarsgård). Armed with a strong cast giving convincing performances as conflicted souls on the battlefield, The Kill Team questions whether wars are of necessity or choice.

'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' (1989)

With the help of a traveler from the future, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure sees two simple-minded high schoolers traveling through various points in history as they gather important figures for their history presentation.

The stoner flick is overflowing with memorable catchphrases, with one-liners like "party on, dudes" and "bogus." While not possessing the most intelligent commentary on time travel, the 1989 comedy presents itself as a goofy guilty pleasure combining both rock n' roll and Greek philosophy.

