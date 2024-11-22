When The CW’s 90210 reboot ended, Annie Wilson (Shenae Grimes-Beech) and Liam Court (Matt Lanter) got a big happy ending, with Liam meeting Annie as she got off a plane and proposing to her. Adrianna Tate-Duncan (Jessica Lowndes) and Navid Shirazi (Michael Steger) also ended up together. But, one major couple didn’t get a happy ending: Naomi Clark (AnnaLynne McCord) and her longtime love interest, Max Miller (Josh Zuckerman).

Naomi and Max have a wild relationship on the show, with the plot turning from secret dating to a pregnancy scare. They even eventually got married. But, towards the end of the final season, the pair decided they’d gotten married too young and needed to break it off. Despite many fans expecting the couple to be endgame, the 90210 writers kept them divorced, and Josh Zuckerman didn’t appear in the last seven episodes of the show. AnnaLynne McCord was unhappy with this ending, so she took matters into her own hands.

AnnaLynne McCord Filmed Her Own ‘90210’ Ending

On the last day of filming the 90210 finale, AnnaLynne McCord used the airport set where Liam proposed to Annie to film her own ending. She had another man with brown hair as a stand-in for Zuckerman and filmed herself running into his arms and declaring Naomi’s love for Max. McCord made that footage and a slideshow of photos of Naomi and Max into a video that she uploaded to YouTube.

Many 90210 fans responded positively to AnnaLynne McCord’s video. One of the most popular comments on the video expresses anger that Naomi and Max didn’t end up together and states, “AnnaLynne should have written the finale!” When the Clevver News series Remote Access covered the video, host Katie Krause echoed this sentiment, saying, “We here at Clevver were definitely hoping for a Max/Naomi reunion, so we were pretty pleased with her decision to film this.” But, not all viewers thought Naomi and Max should’ve been endgame. In his review of the finale, blogger Mitch Salem referred to the relationship as “a marriage that had never made much sense to begin with.”

Shanae Grimes-Beech Was Also Unhappy With the ‘90210’ Ending

Close

90210 was canceled abruptly. The cast didn’t find out the Season 5 finale would be the series finale until three days into filming the episode. AnnaLynne McCord wasn’t the only one disappointed with the ending. Even for characters like Annie and Liam, who got a happy ending, that conclusion was too rushed to truly feel satisfying. In an interview with People, Grimes-Beech said, “Our writers didn’t have time to write a banging finale,” and “they were literally just scrambling.”

In 2020, Shenae Grimes-Beech posted an old video of herself, AnnLynne McCord, and Matt Lanter reacting to the 90210 finale. In the video, they reminisce about McCord’s decision to shoot her own ending. When Grimes-Beech refers to “our last day on set,” McCord jokes, “Except for when I went back and filmed my own ending.” They both laugh, remembering how unhappy they’d been with the ending. The video ends with McCord encouraging fans to check out her video to see the “correct” ending.

In a TV Insider interview, AnnaLynne McCord acknowledged that at the time she was working on 90210, she didn’t necessarily appreciate it. She said, “Looking back on being 20 and getting a job, you have such little appreciation for what ends up being something that’s quite a blessing in your life.” She added, “I was a little brat!” McCord didn’t mention in this interview if she considered filming her own ending to be one of her brat moments.

Whether you’re a Naomi and Max shipper happy for the alternate ending or find McCord’s brazen, over-the-top video a little cringy, this is definitely an interesting moment in TV history. Yes, Bryan Cranston once filmed a joke ending to Breaking Bad where it was all a dream, and he wakes up in bed with Jane Kaczmarek as his on-screen wife from Malcolm in the Middle. But Cranston’s video was made with nothing but love for both shows. AnnaLynne McCord stands out as an actor brave enough to film her own ending out of spite, showing her disdain for the canon ending.

90210 Release Date September 2, 2008 Cast Shenae Grimes , Tristan Wilds , AnnaLynne McCord , Jessica Stroup , Michael Steger , Jessica Lowndes , Matt Lanter Seasons 5

90210 is available to stream on The CW in the U.S.

