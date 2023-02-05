These shows were huge in the 90s and 2000s — there's no doubt fans would like to see them again.

With rumors of a possible Malcolm in the Middle follow-up film to catch up with the series after 20 years, a second series of Just Like That (the modern follow-up series for Sex in the City) around the corner, and filming underway for the reunion series of Frasier it's time to think about other amazing 1990s and 2000s TV shows audiences would like to catch up with.

The '90s and 2000s were heralded as a golden age in TV for many people; before the advent of streaming and the influx of content, these shows were discussed the next day around the water cooler or on the playground. While many 90s shows and films are now getting remade or rebooted, like Charmed or Bel-Air, there are plenty of original characters audiences want to see again.

10 'Malcolm in the Middle' (2000-2006)

Malcolm in the Middle ran from 2000 till 2006, with seven seasons covering the chaotic life of a family of four (which became five) boys. The storyline centered around middle child Malcolm (who frequently broke the fourth wall) and his hectic and strange life.

Fans, and some of the actors, have made it clear that they would love to see what has happened to the family in the last 20 years, as every time there is mention of a new script, the internet goes wild. Some of the actors have retired from acting, so viewers will have to wait and see if a reunion will ever go ahead.

9 'Friends' (1994-2004)

Friends ran from 1994 until 2004; based in New York, this sitcom featured the interconnected lives of six friends. Audiences watched them get married, divorced, married again, have children, and grow up. The final episode was broadcast in cinemas, which showed how a generation came together over these friends.

Audiences were sad to see this end and have been vocal about wanting to see more. In 2021 there was a televised reunion of the actors which proved popular, but viewers still want to see a reunion between the characters to find out what happened in their lives.

8 'Lizzie McGuire' (2001-2004)

Lizzie McGuire ran from 2001 to 2004 (including a film in 2003) and, although short-lived, defined a generation. The show centered on Lizzie (Hilary Duff) in two forms: her normal self and a little cartoon version that shared her innermost thoughts as she battled normal teen problems such as boys and bullies.

This is an interesting one, as viewers were promised a catch-up series with Lizzie and her family with the release of Disney Plus. However, after filming some episodes, Disney Plus canceled it. Although aimed at children, the original viewing audience has grown up and showed great interest in seeing Lizzie grow up too.

7 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' (1996-2003)

Sabrina the Teenage Witch was a sitcom that ran from 1996 to 2003 featuring a teen (Melissa Joan Hart) who lives with her aunts, finds out she's a witch and has to face high school all at the same time. This bubbly show was loved by teens and parents alike as a positive show to watch together.

Neither the original audience nor Sabrina are teenagers anymore, but life always has plenty of space for (light-hearted) drama. Sabrina Spellman does feature in a reboot, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, portrayed by Kiernan Shipka, but fans of the original series would love to find out what happened after Sabrina ran off into the sunset with true love Harvey.

6 'Seinfeld' (1989-1998)

Seinfeld was an enduring staple of the 90s, running from 1989 to 1998 for nine seasons. A fictionalized view of writer/main characters Jerry Seinfeld's life, Seinfeld looked for humor in everyday life events. This relatable was key to the show's popularity and success.

Seinfeld already has rumors of a reunion that have been circling for several years but seem unlikely; however, with the power of viewer numbers, anything can happen. Seinfeld is one of only three shows that finished their run with their highest-ever ratings, which has got to be positive in the world of reboots and reunions.

5 'Pushing Daisies' (2008-2009)

Pushing Daisies only ran for two seasons from 2008 to 2009 and featured a pie maker who could solve crimes in his spare time by (temporarily) bringing victims back to life. Despite the potentially macabre subject, the show was known for its colorful style and light-hearted feel.

Pushing Daises won multiple awards in its short run and won the hearts of the viewing audience before the writers' strike of 2008. Fans would love to see a more rounded ending to this cheery show cut short which means it's a perfect choice for a reunion show or movie.

4 'The Fresh Prince of Bel Air' (1990-1996)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran from 1990 to 1996. This show starred Will Smith as a young teen sent to live with his aunt and uncle in a world far from what he was used to. This show also featured one of the most memorable TV theme tunes of the era. Unfortunately, tensions behind the camera lead to re-castings and bad feelings between actors.

The series has been rebooted to Bel-Air, but many fans would love the chance to see an update from the original cast rather than a retold story. Perhaps now that previous issues have been forgiven, a reunion for the characters could be possible.

3 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003. Featuring a 'once in a generation' (and a few spares) vampire slayer who just happened to live on the Hell Mouth (a super spooky spot). This show led the way for a slew of vampire series, and its strong female characters were revolutionary.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer spawned a spin-off series in Angelbut no follow-up series. While many of the audience think it is better left finished, many others would love more Buffy adventures. It seems Sarah Michelle Gellar can't outrun Buffy either, as no matter what show she is currently working on, fans always want to know about their favorite vampire slayer.

2 '3rd Rock From The Sun' (1996-2001)

3rd Rock From The Sun follows four aliens sent to study Earth and humans, but over time get more involved in their Earth lives, and human loves. The show ran from 1996 for six seasons, finishing in 2001 when the aliens were recalled back to their home world.

Over the years, the show has become a cult phenomenon with its audience. While the show ended with a perfect emotional wrap-up, including breakups and a classic alien mind wipe, many viewers would love to see these four take on another mission.

1 'Home Improvement' (1993-1998)

Home Improvement ran for eight seasons, featuring Tim Allen in his first TV role. Allen stars as Tim Taylor, a husband, father to three boys, and handyman TV presenter. Complete with a cast of co-hosts, neighbors, and other hilarious characters, this TV show about a TV show proved popular with viewers.

Many years have passed, and family dynamics are bound to have changed as all three of the Taylors' children would now be adults. Viewers of the show, and Tim Allen himself, would love to see a follow-up series showing what has changed in Tim Taylor's life now his children have all grown up.

