The 1990s were a fertile time for movies. This was the era of the Disney Renaissance and the flowering of independent cinema. It saw the debut of filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino and Paul Thomas Anderson, as well as the box office success of studio behemoths like Titanic, Jurassic Park, and The Lion King. But alongside every blockbuster hit, there's usually a flop (or three) to even the scales.

Indeed, the '90s saw its fair share of infamous failures, including big-budget spectacles that fell flat and smaller projects that failed to attract crowds. 1999 was a particularly bad year for box office flops, with a full five of the decade's ten biggest loss-makers coming out then. This reflects the fact that it was an especially good year for cinema in general, producing classics like The Matrix, Fight Club, and many more, so competition was stiff. Using Box Office Mojo, these are the decade's most egregious box office bombs, ranked.

10 'Instinct' (1999)

$34 Million Box Office Gross ($60 Million Budget)

"We have only one thing to give up: our dominion." Anthony Hopkins stars in this psychological thriller as Dr. Ethan Powell, a primatologist who mysteriously disappears for two years in the jungles of Africa, only to resurface covered in blood and accused of murder. Dr. Powell's case captivates the attention of ambitious psychiatrist Dr. Theo Caulder (Cuba Gooding Jr.), who is determined to unravel the truth behind Powell's actions.

The performances are solid (if far from the stars' best), and Danny Elfman's score is as good as one would expect, but a mediocre script and self-serious tone hold Instinct back. Some of the plot developments strain credulity and feel forced, as if a studio exec demanded revisions to please audiences. Despite its attempts at profundity, the film is cumbersome as it transitions between its various themes, weighed down by earnest monologs. The cinematography also strives for grandeur but comes across as a little cheesy and try-hard.

Instinct Language English Studio Touchstone Picture/Spyglass Entertainment Run Time 124 Minutes Director Jon Turteltaub Release Date June 4, 1999 Actors Anthony Hopkins, Cuba Gooding Jr., Donald Sutherland

9 'Chill Factor' (1999)

$11.7 Million Box Office Gross ($34-70 Million Budget)

"We're heroes, my man. It's time to start acting like it." This buddy action comedy revolves around a volatile chemical weapon known as Elvis, which has the potential to decimate an entire city if it falls into the wrong hands. When a group of terrorists steals the weapon and sets off on a deadly rampage, it's up to two unlikely heroes, Arlo (Cuba Gooding Jr.), a disgraced former military explosives expert, and Tim Mason (Skeet Ulrich), a quirky ice cream delivery man, to save the day.

Chill Factor could've been an enjoyable popcorn movie but, instead, it feels like a slog. The viewer must endure under-cooked action sequences, hammy dialogue, and a thin script. It's jam-packed with genre clichés, but none of them are executed particularly well. Cuba Gooding Jr. has his moments, but overall, the energy feels lacking, especially with Skeet Ulrich maintaining the same expression throughout. Only Peter Firth manages to capture the right tone with his campy villain performance, standing out among the lackluster cast.

Chill Factor Language English Studio Warner Bros. Run Time 101 Minutes Director Hugh Johnson Release Date September 1, 1999 Actors Cuba Gooding Jr., Skeet Ulrich, Peter Firth

8 'The Astronaut's Wife' (1999)

$19.5 Million Box Office Gross ($75 Million Budget)

"Something happened up there that these men did not train for!" Johnny Depp and Charlize Theron lead the cast of this sci-fi, as astronaut Spencer and his wife Jilian. Spencer returns to Earth after an explosion aboard the space shuttle, but he seems different. His behavior becomes increasingly erratic. Convinced that something sinister has happened to Spencer, Jillian races to uncover the secrets of his mission before it's too late.

While some reviewers praised the style and visuals, most excoriated The Astronaut's Wife. They skewered its slow pace and derivative plot, accusing it of ripping off superior movies like Rosemary's Baby. Worst of all, the movie seems to assume that the viewer isn't familiar with sci-fi tropes. Even the star power of the leads was not enough to rescue it at the box office. It grossed a measly $19.6 million against a $75 million budget, ranking among Depp and Theron's worst bombs.

The Astronaut's Wife Language English Studio New Line Cinema Run Time 109 Minutes Director Rand Ravich Release Date August 27, 1999 Actors Johnny Depp, Charlize Theron

7 'Dudley Do-Right' (1999)

$9.9 Million Box Office Gross ($70 Million Budget)

"This is Canada, Nell. Things are real up here." Dudley Do-Right is a comedic adventure based on the animated series of the same name. The title character (Brendan Fraser) is a dim-witted yet earnest Canadian Mountie who is determined to uphold the law and protect his town of Semi-Happy Valley from the villainous schemes of Snidely Whiplash (Alfred Molina). Dudley's only allies are his loyal horse (aptly named, Horse) and his love interest Nell Fenwick (Sarah Jessica Parker).

Dudley Do-Right was directed by Police Academy's Hugh Wilson, but it doesn't hold a candle to that film's anarchic humor. It trades in bog-standard slapstick comedy (there are seemingly endless scenes of Dudley getting hurt) that'll only really appeal to kids. Similarly, viewers under nine will delight in watching Dudley riding his horse backwards, but grownups will groan. The cast isn't bad (in fact, Molina has a few entertaining scenes), but it's certainly not their best work. Watching Fraser in this after The Whale is pretty jarring.

Dudley Do-Right Language English Studio Universal Pictures Run Time 77 Minutes Director Hugh Wilson Release Date August 27, 1999 Actors Brendan Fraser, Sara Jessica Parker

6 'Fathers' Day' (1997)

$28.5 Million Box Office Gross ($85 Million Budget)

"You're a tragic hero. You're Lou Gehrig." Fathers' Day represented a team-up of comedy heavyweights: director Ivan Reitman and stars Robin Williams and Billy Crystal. The latter play Jack Lawrence and Dale Putley, two men who both receive a letter from a former flame claiming that they are the fathers of her teenage son. Determined to find the boy and confirm their paternity, Jack and Dale set off on a cross-country quest filled with misadventures, mishaps, and moments of self-discovery.

There was potential here, but the movie falls short in practically every way. It's astonishing how such comedic talents could muster only a handful of laughs throughout the entire film. Even subplots like Bruce Greenwood's misadventures feel disjointed and irrelevant to the main storyline. Visually, Father's Day is no better, with its bland '90s aesthetic and uninspired cinematography. The whole thing feels like a feature-length episode of a middling sitcom.

Fathers' Day Language English Studio Warner Bros. Run Time 98 Minutes Director Ivan Reitman Release Date May 9, 1997 Actors Robin Williams, Billy Crystal

5 'Jack Frost' (1998)

$34.5 Million Box Office Gross ($40-85 Million Budget)

"You the man!" "No, I'm the snowman!" Musician Jack Frost (Michael Keaton) struggles to balance his dreams of stardom with his responsibilities as a husband and father. He dies in a car accident but returns to life in the form of a snowman thanks to a magical harmonica. Reunited with his son Charlie (Joseph Cross), Jack seizes the opportunity to make things right.

This is admittedly a bizarre premise, but it could have worked well, especially with Jim Henson's Creature Shop providing many of the effects, including Keaton's snowman form. However, Jack Frost is a smoldering trainwreck. The snowman is unsettling, and not in a good way. The story strives to be heartwarming but ends up creepy. After all, Jack had been dead for a year. He's essentially a zombie. The metaphysical implications of this are never addressed. Instead, the movie squanders Keaton's talents with a thin story populated by cardboard cutouts.

Jack Frost (1998) Director Troy Miller Cast Michael Keaton , Kelly Preston , Mark Addy , Joseph Cross Runtime 1 hr 41 min Release Date December 11, 1998

4 'Beloved' (1998)

$22.8 Million Box Office Gross ($80 Million Budget)