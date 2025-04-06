The 1990s are referred to as a Renaissance for animation in the West. One of the reasons for this boom was the rise of networks like Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network, which specialized in showing high-quality cartoons to children. Animation was also branching out from children's media with shows that were geared towards older audiences, showing that it could be more versatile than previously thought.

Naturally, with so many iconic shows coming out, several characters have left their mark on the pop-culture landscape. The reasons for their success vary from strong writing to iconic designs and everything in between. Note that for some entries, multiple characters have been included because they have a larger impact as a collective than as individuals and can't really be talked about without including the other.