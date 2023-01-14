Some cartoons from the 90s will never be forgotten, from SpongeBob SquarePants skyrocketing to fame in 1999 to Disney's memorable One Saturday Morning block full of Recess, Doug and House of Mouse, and no millennial can forget Cartoon Network hits like The Powerpuff Girls and Ed, Edd n Eddy.

But some cartoons only lasted a few mere seasons, or got overshadowed by their competitors, or slipped through the cracks entirely. From some questionable animal characters to not-so-typical teenage girls to a little boy in a big laboratory, some cartoons of the 90s aren't as memorable as others. Audiences who are in the mood for some nostalgia have no shortage of forgotten '90s cartoons to choose from, which will transport viewers right back to their childhoods.

17 'SWAT Kats: The Radical Squadron' (1993 - 1995)

Created by Christian Tremblay and Yvon Tremblay

While the '90s had a multitude of action cartoons featuring a wide variety of superhero teams and pop culture icons, one of the few action cartoons of the era based on original characters was SWAT Kats: The Radical Squadron. The action-packed '90s series followed partners Razor and T-Bone, two vicious and capable felines who used to work for the paramilitary law enforcement agency for Megakat City, a city filled with cats of all types and sizes. However, the duo still has a bone to pick with all the villains terrorizing their city, so they dawn the mantle of SWAT Kats to defend the city as well as keep their identities secret.

While the show's run was short-lived because producers disapproved of excess and cartoon action and violence during a tumultuous time in American culture, its ahead-of-it's-time approach to action and storytelling has helped SWAT Kats amass a cult following over the years. The flashy and colorful animation style has still aged graciously over the 30 years since its initial release, with few animated series, 90s or otherwise, being able to recapture the same high-adrenaline energy of the show. – Robert Lee

16 'Freakazoid!' (1995 - 1997)

Created by Bruce Timm and Paul Dini

One of many iconic comedy shows released during the Kids' WB programming block, Freakazoid follows the chaotic adventures of the titular superhero with his multitude of superhuman abilities. Long before Deadpool would become the face of absurd and unpredictable fourth wall-breaking superhero stories, Freakazoid employed a similar style of pure chaos and meta humor, yet for a more family-friendly cartoon audience. Combined with the similar style of humor of other WB Kids shows like Pinky and the Brain and Animaniacs, Freakazoid was always going to be a comedy goldmine.

While the series was initially largely overlooked and forgotten in favor of the other WB Kids series, Freakazoid quickly amassed a cult following thanks to its frequent reruns on Cartoon Network. The show's wild parody of the always popular superhero archetypes helped it set a path forward as one of the most unique and hilarious superheroes of the era, with countless iconic moments and hilarious quotable lines. – Robert Lee

15 'Daria' (1997 - 2002)

Created by Glenn Eichler and Susie Lewis Lynn

Setting a path for itself as one of the biggest cult classics and fan favorites of the decade when it came to adult animated series and sitcoms, Daria's sense of humor and style was wildly ahead of its time for animation as a whole. Acting as a spin-off to Beavis and Butt-Head, the series follows the story of Daria Morgendorffer, an intelligent yet cynical teenage girl who is simply going through the motions to survive life in suburbia. Most episodic plots revolve around Daria's more jaded and pessimistic values clashing with those of her upbeat hometown.

It's difficult to watch Daria and not notice the film's outstanding legacy and influence that it has had not only on adult animation going forward but how to adapt more abstract sitcoms to the medium of animation. Daria as a character is instantly a joy to watch on screen, with her style of sarcastic, disillusioned humor hitting hard for the anti-authoritarian stylings and energy of the 90s as a whole. The show has only continued to amass a cult following as the years go on, yet it still pales in the shadow of other adult animated series popularity-wise, including the series that it spanned off from in the first place. – Robert Lee

14 'Cow and Chicken' (1997 - 1999)

Created by David Feiss

Once attached to I Am Weasel, Cow and Chicken was one of the best '90s Cartoon Network shows featuring a Hannah-Barbera duo. The quirky comedic cartoon follows the two titular siblings – yes, the anthropomorphic animals are somehow biological siblings, with the 7-year-old Cow being sweet and somewhat dim-witted and the 11-year-old Chicken being more jaded and grumpy.

Cow and Chicken relied on grotesque and bizarre humor, which can often be as simple and crass as butt jokes. It definitely had adult-oriented humor at times, but is likely familiar to young audiences back then, too, thanks to its spot on Cartoon Network for three years in the late '90s.

13 'Aaahh!!! Real Monsters' (1994 - 1997)

Created by Gábor Csupó and Peter Gaffney

Long before SpongeBob SquarePants was all the rage on Nickelodeon, the network was full of obscure but entertaining cartoons. One of these forgotten '90s Nickelodeon shows was Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, the 1994 series that starred memorable monsters for four seasons.

Years before Mike and Sully from Monsters, Inc., there were other monsters in the business of scaring. Ickis, Oblina, and Krumm are remembered for their defining features. These included Oblina's big, red lips and Krumm's eyeballs in his hands. These lovable monsters spent the episodes attempting to learn the ins and outs of scaring at Monster Academy.

12 'Rocko's Modern Life' (1993 - 1996)

Created by Joe Murray