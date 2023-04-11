Ah, the 1990s: the golden age of cartoons. Shows like Batman: The Animated Series, Gargoyles, and Animaniacs quietly and consistently redefined what animation meant, exploding the boundaries of possibility wide open and subverting the expectations set by prior decades. Is there any memory more treasured by specific generations than rolling out of bed to the alarm, racing to the living room, and flinging yourself onto the couch as your favorite cartoon's theme song blared from the tiny television speakers? Some instantaneously recognizable electric guitar riffs signaled the arrival of X-Men: The Animated Series. Composer Danny Elfman's moody, ominous strings heralded an avenging hero cloaked in Gotham's darkness. Gargoyles' baritone voiceover from lead actor Keith David, followed by musical "duh-duhs" worthy of Inception, can still spark goosebumps up the arms.

Feeling enraptured by your favorite stories — it's a magic like no other. Feeling that voltaic thrill of excitement because a new Saturday meant a new episode — it was a joy. The pajamas were comfy and the cereal tasted crunchy, all while Fox Kids, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon sported treasure troves of life-changing (honestly, in some cases) content.

1980s Cartoons Rocked, but Were Creatively Restricted

To be magnanimous, it's hard to surpass the equally formative cartoons of the 1980s. Few periods produced as many inescapably memorable classics: we had He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, She-Ra: Princess of Power, Thundercats, Voltron, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Ducktales...the list continues. (You are now cursed to have the Ducktales theme earwormed for approximately 72 hours.) Even though several of those cartoons existed to boost toy sales, they left cracks in the creative barriers restraining animated television from generating fiction as profound and meticulously crafted as live action. The 1990s shattered most of those hurdles and challenged expectations. Hence, the '90s take the cake. (No, I'm not biased toward my childhood experience at all.)

Circling back to selling toys: cartoons like Transformers and G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero were designed with that singular capitalistic goal in mind. Their purpose was to dupe children into wearing down their tired parents until they purchased action figures, so many episodes were episodic. That in and of itself isn't unusual; a vast majority of live action television functioned on a "threat/mystery/monster of the week" format. Character personalities, significant moments, and relationships would by and large carry over, but there were few season-long arcs culminating in an epic season finale reckoning. Primetime television broadcast on the major networks made their money off consistent, reliable shows that audiences enjoyed, and the executives could sell into syndication. The less plot continuity, the better to hook syndicated viewers with, my dear.

Understand, this is no snub whatsoever upon the animators, writers, actors, voice directors, and countless more, that contributed to making '80s cartoons. They're works of art in their own right as much as Hanna-Barbera paved the way for animated series in general. All of that said, a measured, concentrated shift occurred in the '90s: the cartoons were conceived and supervised by creators, not toy manufacturers. (The American Congress restricting how many advertisements could air on Saturday mornings surely helped.)

The 1990s Meant Greater Creative Freedom for Cartoons

With more freedom from constraints and (assumedly) more budget resources at their disposal, showrunners could let their imaginations run wild and lean into innovative ideas ranging from the oddball to the magnificent. Creators cultivated specific atmospheres, experimented with design aesthetics, merged hand-drawn and computer-generated animation, and prioritized long-form storytelling. The typical action/adventure series was no longer an American soldier blowing things up but meta commentary on superheroes via the sardonic and ironic humor of an anthropomorphic duck with his own groovy theme song (Darkwing Duck) and no-nonsense kindergarten-age girls (The Powerpuff Girls). The multiple Emmy Award-winning Batman: The Animated Series gifted society with the defining depiction of the Caped Crusader through its sophisticated, seasoned tone and darker psychology. X-Men: The Animated Series held true to the comics' social allegories, developed intimate character relationships, and animated some of the most dynamic fight scenes of the time. Courage the Cowardly Dog pushed cartoon limits to the snapping point and stirred controversy with its adherence to horror genre conventions through extreme body horror, cosmic dread, and Twin Peaks-esque bizarreness.

As for the more comedic escapades, Pinky and the Brain, Dexter's Laboratory, Ren and Stimpy, The Fairly Oddparents, and Johnny Bravo zipped around with the zaniest plots this side of a Monty Python sketch. Two genetically engineered mice scheme to take over the world; a child protégé/scientific genius cooks up inventions in his basement while navigating relationships with his older sister and school peers; an egotistical playboy amalgamation of Elvis and James Dean with approximately one functioning brain cell goes after women and always fails; etc., etc.

Animaniacs was almost in a class of its own. The Steven Spielberg-produced venture was structured in the vein of a variety show based on the comedy quartet the Marx Brothers and parodied pop culture all the way from composers Gilbert and Sullivan to The Godfather, often so absurdly they broke the fourth wall. Most of these satirical, pop culture referencing shows also employed adult humor and innuendo, either sneakily or too bluntly for children to understand. Parents protested, but Animaniacs drew millions of viewers per week and an active adult fanbase.

Some '90s Cartoons Weren’t Afraid To Be Dark

Then there's Gargoyles, Disney's original series about the "stone by day, warriors by night" creatures transported from medieval Scotland to modern-day Manhattan. Nothing like Gargoyles had existed in the animated realm, and its effect is far-reaching, influencing 21st-century masterworks like Avatar: The Last Airbender. Its discerning tone never hesitated to challenge its audience. Philosophical insights and complex characters who deviated from archetypes were as commonplace as its unique blend of worldwide mythology, systematic social critique, futuristic sci-fi technology, an armada of characters from Shakespeare plays, a badass woman of color, and the Illuminati. Although Gargoyles featured self-contained episodes, creator Greg Weisman crafted intricate acts of long-form storytelling. Character arcs meant the characters changed. His efforts infused the series with abundant world building and earned Gargoyles a devoted cult following. At one point, Disney considered using Gargoyles as the linchpin for a "Disney action universe." (Mickey Mouse, I'm once again begging you to revive this show.)

And for gentler souls, numerous cartoons assumed the form of sitcoms and focused on relatable preteen experiences. Young characters navigated suburban family life, school's complicated social dynamics, and the messy situations that define growing up. Hey Arnold! and Rugrats ran more intensely comedic without sacrificing character beats. Conversely, Doug and Arthur were more introspective, their humor subtler. The avant-garde Ed, Edd, and Eddy was so popular, it ran for ten years.

'90s Cartoons Were Made for Everyone

The key to this '90s cartoon magic is how they respected their audience. The creatives made stories for children but never talked down to them. Rather, they elevated the standards of children's entertainment because they dared to explore complicated themes and sophisticated psychologies, leaving children with lingering questions. Few topics were off limits, so the writing had grit; Gargoyles unflinchingly dealt with gun violence, Doug and Hey Arnold! confronted anxiety and other systemic mental health conditions at a time when children had less access to counseling and support structures. Those mature layers combined with the creators' (and animators', and actors', etc.) passion for the material meant parents could watch cartoons willingly for their own enjoyment. Adults outside of anime fandoms were discovering that animation wasn't easily dismissible as "for kids" anymore. Even the truly goofy, nonsensical shows made up for their lack of dramatic depth with their unique styles. Somber or joyful (or both), they were all a delight because the people behind the scenes cared about making good television.

As Guillermo del Toro said after his Pinocchio re-imagining won the Academy Award for Best Animated Film: "Animation is cinema. Animation is not a genre." Beyond nostalgic fondness, the true magic of '90s cartoons is rewatching them with adult eyes and higher standards. Realizing that your favorite cartoon holds up (or is better than you remember!) thanks to its self-aware humor, inventive concepts, and plots with enough wisdom and color to make live action run and hide: that's truly the best feeling. I like to think it's the same magic in adult form. (Plus, those theme songs. Absolute bangers.)