The ‘90s were a great decade for television. From sitcoms to procedurals, comedies to dramas, TV shows of all kinds were being introduced, many of which remain popular on streaming services today. One genre, in particular, that was popular through the ‘90s is crime shows.

There are crime shows from the ‘90s that lasted through the entire decade, some even longer. A few have returned in some fashion through sequels, spin-offs, or revivals. One has spawned several spin-offs, breaking records and becoming a fixture in the primetime TV line-up.

10 'Diagnosis: Murder' (1993-2001)

Created by Joyce Burditt

Running almost through the entire decade, Diagnosis: Murder is one of those often forgotten but quality shows in the procedural space. The mystery medical crime drama combines two popular angles, medicine and the law. It stars Dick Van Dyke as Dr. Mark Sloan, a former Army doctor who works with his homicide detective son Steve, played by Dyke’s real-life son Barry, to help him solve crimes.

Originally a spin-off of Jake and the Fatman, one of the most underrated CBS shows which aired from 1987 through 1992, Diagnosis: Murder aired for eight seasons, though it got off to a rocky start. Diagnosis: Murder is one of those shows that flew under the radar but it was always a comforting go-to in the TV line-up to watch “when nothing else was on.”

9 'Homicide: Life on the Street' (1993-1999)

Created by Paul Attanasio

Just recently made available to stream for the first time ever, Homicide: Life on the Street is a gripping police drama set in Baltimore. Airing for seven seasons, it even spawned a follow-up movie that served as the series’ finale. What’s most intriguing about this series is that it’s based on journalist David Simon’s book Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets, with characters and stories inspired by actual events that he chronicled in the book about his time spent with detectives.

The breakout star of the series was the late Andre Braugher, but Homicide: Life on the Street featured an ensemble cast, as these types of shows usually do. Ranked by numerous sources as being among the best TV shows of all time, Homicide: Life on the Street largely flew under the radar when it was originally on the air but is enjoying a second life now through streaming.

8 'Matlock' (1986-1995)

Created by Dean Hargrove

Another crime show that is getting a second life through the gender-flipped reboot starring Kathy Bates that premiered in September 2024, Matlock was one of the most popular mystery legal dramas of the late ‘80s and early-to-mid ‘90s. It stars Andy Griffith as the titular character, a criminal defense attorney named Ben Matlock. Similar to Perry Mason, which was also created by Dean Hargrove, he investigates crimes, determines the perpetrators, then takes them down.

What makes Matlock stand out from Perry Mason, however, is that rather than prove guilt during a pretrial hearing, his cases are taken to trial and involve dramatic courtroom scenes. Typically, he successfully frees his clients when he uncovers who really committed the crime. It’s a procedural that’s predictable but entertaining, especially thanks to Matlock’s quirks and grumpy attitude that oddly endears him to viewers.

7 'Oz' (1997-2003)

Created by Tom Fontana

While most crime dramas focus on the investigative process, the legal process, or a mix of both, Oz takes another angle. It’s set at a fictional maximum security men’s prison and centers around an experimental unit whereby staff is focused on rehabilitating inmates. Despite a focus on redemption and keeping the peace, the various factions, divided by everything from race to social status, are often at odds with one another.

Focused on the fight for power, the series is sometimes violent with troubling themes involving the best Oz characters. But it explores topics like racial tensions and the concept of rehabilitation versus punitive measures when it comes to some of the worst offending criminals.

6 'Murder, She Wrote' (1984-1996)

Created by Peter S. Fischer, Richard Levinson, and William Link

One of the preeminent female protagonists in a crime drama, Jessica Fletcher (Angela Lansbury) is a mystery writer who also works as an amateur detective. Set in a fictional town in Maine, she helps law enforcement solve murders, and fans loved every minute of watching the investigations unfold.

Featuring a long list of guest stars through the show’s 12 seasons, including Micky Rooney, Pat Morita, and Neil Patrick Harris, Murder, She Wrote spanned generations, airing through the ‘80s and ‘90s. A hit while it was on the air, the show earned Lansbury a dozen Emmy Award nominations and broke the record for the most Best Actress Golden Globe award nominations at 10. Murder, She Wrote inspired a book series based on the stories, which continues to be published to this day.

5 'Twin Peaks' (1990-1991)

Created by Mark Frost and David Lynch

One of those series fans feel was cancelled too soon, Twin Peaks was so popular despite only lasting two seasons that it returned in 2017, 26 years after it ended, for a third season. It stars Kyle MacLachlan as FBI special agent Dale Cooper, who is investigating the murder of Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), the small town’s homecoming queen.

What fans love about the show is how it toes the line between traditional detective fiction and the supernatural, combined with a campy feel to it as well in all the best Twin Peaks episodes. Incorporating elements of offbeat humor and soap opera and horror tropes, it’s a show like no other. Twin Peaks developed a cult following since it ended, which is largely what inspired the revival so long after it ended.

4 'NYPD Blue' (1993-2005)

Created by Steven Bochco and David Milch

This police procedural was inspired by co-creator David Milch’s relationship with Bill Clark, a former New York City police officer. Adding to the authenticity, Clark later became a producer of the show. Set in New York, it follows the cases the officers at investigate as well as their personal lives.

Not surprisingly, NYPD Blue was praised for its realistic tone and storylines which, while fictional, were built from real-life experiences. Up until 2016, NYPD was ranked the longest-running primetime one-hour drama on ABC, eventually beat by Grey’s Anatomy.

3 'L.A. Law' (1986-1994)

Created by Steven Bochco and Terry Louise Fisher

As the show’s name suggests, L.A. Law, one of the best legal drama TV shows of all time, highlights the legal aspect of crimes, focused on partners and staff within a fictional Los Angeles law firm. Each episode of the show, which features an ensemble cast, involves various parallel storylines along with drama among the characters and even some humorous moments. The series is also specifically reflective of hot button issues of the time, ranging from abortion to racism, homophobia, domestic violence, and sexual harassment. Interestingly, these topics are still as timely today as they were back then.

What’s also intriguing about watching L.A. Law is the long list of guest stars who appeared on the show through its eight seasons, many of whom were unknown at the time but went on to achieve great success. Among them are Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Kevin Spacey, Carrie-Anne Moss, Steve Buscemi, and Lucy Liu.

2 'The X-Files' (1993-2002)

Created by Chris Carter

Brought back in 2016 for a limited series run, The X-Files is one of the defining crime dramas of the ‘90s. The sci-fi drama centers around FBI special agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) who have very different views about the supernatural. Mulder believes in aliens and other lifeforms as well as supernatural happenings while Scully, at least initially, is focused on finding the scientific explanations behind seemingly paranormal events. Together, they play off one another in delightful fashion.

Every season of The X-Files has elements of action, creepy horror, and comedy, making it one of those shows that has a bit of something for everyone. The chemistry between Duchovny and Anderson is what drew fans to the show and resulted in the resurrection years later.

1 'Law & Order' (1990-2010)

Created by Dick Wolf

Initially airing through the ‘90s and early 2000s, Law & Order was resurrected in 2021 and continues to air to this day. The iconic police procedural and legal drama has become a mainstay in the primetime TV line-up and spawned several spin-offs, including the massively successful Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU), which has surpassed it in terms of number of seasons.

As the name implies, Law & Order features two parts of a crime: the investigation and charging of a perpetrator followed by the legal trial period. With compelling cases, a long list of talented lead actors, and that iconic theme song along with the signature “clang” sound that has been parodied many times over, everyone is familiar with Law & Order even if they never watched it. But it would be a challenge to find someone who hasn’t at least seen one episode of the long-running crime drama.

