The 1990s was a wonderful decade for television, introducing fans to some of the most popular sitcoms ever, many of which have spawned sequels and remakes today. But the decade also saw lots of enticing dramas as well. Some of the biggest dramas of the ‘90s include ER, Twin Peaks, Dawson’s Creek, and The Sopranos. But there were good but underrated dramas that year, too.

In fact, chances are these popular dramas from the 1990s are ones that many people have already forgotten existed. Looking back, however, they might be worth a re-watch, especially if they’re available on streaming.

10 'Sisters' (1991–1996)

Created by Ron Cowen and Daniel Lipman

NBC

Sisters aired for six seasons through much of the ‘90s, yet so many people have already forgotten about the show. It followed the lives of four sisters in Illinois who were dealing with their past trauma while trying to get through life. Their now deceased former doctor and workaholic dad always wished he had sons while their mother coped with her marital problems by abusing alcohol.

The episodes focused on the present-day lives of the siblings as well as flashbacks to their time growing up. While Sisters had a soapy feel to it, fans loved the quirky, unique nature of the story.

Sisters Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 11, 1991 Creator(s) Daniel Lipman Cast Bill Press , Caroline McWilliams , Cliff Bemis , Dalton James , David Greenlee , Dennis Boutsikaris , Diane Ladd , Ed Marinaro , Elizabeth Franz , Elya Baskin , Franc Luz , Gary Grossman , Harriet Sansom Harris , Ian Abercrombie , Isabella Hofmann , James Karen , Janette Caldwell , John Wesley Shipp , Judy Kain , Julianne Phillips , Kim Johnston Ulrich , Lenny Wolpe , Linda Carlson , Lomax Study , Martin Speer Seasons 6 Expand

9 'The Pretender' (1996–2000)

Created by Steven Long Mitchell and Craig W. Van Sickle

NBC

Jarod (Michael T. Weiss) is a person known as a Pretender, someone who can impersonate just about anyone, in any profession. Kidnapped as a child by an organization wanting to exploit his gift, Jarod finally escapes as an adult and goes on the run. Naturally, given his abilities, the organization finds it challenging to locate him because he assumes a new identity over and over again. Working as a doctor, lawyer, even pilot, he aims to bring justice to innocent people who have been convicted of crimes they didn’t commit.

Like a vigilante version of Catch Me if You Can, one of the best movies about imposters, The Pretender is actually inspired by real-life imposter Ferdinand Waldo Demara Jr., which in turn also inspired the 1961 movie The Great Imposter starring Tony Curtis. Hearing the premise, The Pretender sounds incredibly interesting. Yet it’s one of those shows some people either forgot about or didn’t even know existed.

The Pretender Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Season 4 stream

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 19, 1996 Seasons 4 Finale Year November 30, 1999

8 'Due South' (1994–1999)

Created by Paul Haggis

CTV

This Canadian crime comedy-drama, which aired on CBS in the U.S., centers on Benton Fraser (Paul Gross), a constable for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) who is now working in Chicago to investigate crimes while also looking into the murder of his own father. His partner is a deaf white wolf named Diefenbaker.

Due South pokes fun at the cultural differences between the U.S. and Canada, combining both drama with comedy. There are also elements of fantasy as Fraser is sometimes visited by the ghost of his father who helps him through situations. The show has recognizable actors among its main cast, like David Marciano (The Shield, Homeland, Bosch,) and recurring cast like Leslie Nielsen. There were also memorable guest stars throughout the four-season run, like Mark Ruffalo, Ryan Phillippe, Johnathan Banks, and Jane Krakowski.

Due South Release Date September 22, 1994 Cast Alex Carter , amanda tapping , Beau Starr , Ben Gordon , Brendan Kelly , Brent Titcomb , Chris Leavins , Dan Lett , Dan MacDonald , Diego Matamoros , Douglas Campbell , Ellen Dubin , Gordon Pinsent , Greg Kramer , Heather McComb , Jackie Burroughs , James Gallanders , Jan Rubeš , Janet Wright , Jennifer Dale , Julian Richings , Karyn Dwyer , Kelly Proctor , Laurie Holden , Leslie Nielsen Seasons 4 Expand

Buy on Amazon

7 'All Saints' (1998–2009)

Created by Bevan Lee

Seven Network

An Australian medical drama TV series, All Saints aired in the late ‘90s through the 2000s. It focused on the staff in a fictional hospital, first in a ward that took on all the overflow patients then in the emergency department. Despite airing for a dozen seasons, All Saints has become largely forgotten.

The show was known for racier storylines, some of which sparked controversy due to the subject matter. One involved the use of vulgar language while another had to do with an incestuous relationship that purportedly resulted in a child that could possibly have Down Syndrome, implying there was a link between the two. Nonetheless, the show was popular in its home country and several seasons are available to stream.

All Saints Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 24, 1998 Cast Adam Saunders , Georgie Parker , Jenni Baird , Max Phipps , Penne Hackforth-Jones , John Argall , Keiynan Lonsdale , Wesley Patten , Tessa Wells , Stephanie Bursill , Fiona Mahl , Zoe Houghton , Rodney Bell , Chin Yu , Scott Gary , Geoff Milton , Jeremy Cumpston , Sam Healy , Martin Lynes , Judith McGrath , Andrew McKaige , Libby Tanner , Ben Tari , Kirrily White , Mirrah Foulkes Seasons 12 Expand

6 'Picket Fences' (1992–1996)

Created by David E. Kelley

image via CBS

This family drama by David E. Kelley, the man behind hit shows like Doogie Howser, M.D., Chicago Hope, Boston Legal, and Ally McBeal, centered around the residents of a fictional Wisconsin town and the strange things that happened there. Think people ending up dead in freezers, exploding cow udders, and animal sacrifice. Picket Fences also touched on serious topics like abortion, incest, homophobia, racism, and medical ethics.

The central characters were a judge, two lawyers, and a medical examiner, and Picket Fences relied heavily on religious storylines as well, with the priests in the town often involved in the goings-on. Picket Fences earned a total of 14 Emmy awards throughout its run, a tremendous feat considering it only aired for four seasons. Despite the accolades, many have totally forgotten about the show.