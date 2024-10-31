If there's one thing that audiences can't seem to get enough of, it's fantasy shows. They've been coming out for ages, some of them dating as far back as the 1950s and 60s. The genre has never slowed down and lost traction, even though its taken numerous hits with some pretty terrible shows out there.

The reason the genre is so popular is simple: it's fun to imagine worlds outside of our own, or worlds similar to our own, but have magical aspects or fantastical beings. The 1990s was a time of change and evolution in cinema and television, when a lot of new shows and films were coming out, many of them falling into the fantasy category. These are the best fantasy shows of the 1990s, which helped define the era and established themselves as major influences in the genre.

10 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' (1996-2003)

Created by Neil Scovell

Sabrina the Teenage Witch is about a young girl, Sabrina (Melissa Joan Hart), who discovers that she is a witch, and now must navigate the horrors of adolescence while learning to control and conceal her magical powers. The fantasy sitcom became one of the hallmark 90s shows, providing humor, magical intrigue, and perhaps best of all, a talking cat named Salem (Nick Bakay).

It was initially based on a 70s comic strip and has received numerous spin-offs and attempted revivals, but as with many shows that receive the same treatment, the original is always going to be the best. For nostalgia, for comedy, or for its fantasy plotlines, there are many reasons to go back and watch it and appreciate it for being a timeless treasure of the 1990s.

9 'Xena: Warrior Princess' (1995-2001)

Created by John Schulian and Robert Tapert

Xena: Warrior Princess stars Lucy Lawless as the titular Xena, a princess-turned-warrior on a quest for redemption. In this dangerous quest across Ancient Greece, she must fight her way through various adversaries, and even god-like beings, all of which test her abilities as a fighter. But of course, she always comes out on top.

It's actually a spin-off of another show called Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, but it can be argued that Xena surpassed the level of quality and success that the original show did, which is certainly not typical of spin-offs. Probably because there are dozens of shows and movies about Hercules already, but this brought in a fresh face to the narrative, one who had her own time to shine. It's an action-packed fantasy show and a great series about Greek Mythology, to boot.

8 'Charmed' (1998-2006)

Created by Constance M. Burge

Charmed came out in 1998 to a very positive reception thanks to its empowering storyline about three sisters who discover that they are witches. They each have their own individual abilities when it comes to magic, so they must learn how to work together when it comes to tackling paranormal or fantastical threats. '

Charmed is a show that emphasizes the importance of familial bonds and working together in a family dynamic, all with a magical twist. Not only was it way ahead of its time, but it wouldn't be wrong to say it was even kind of groundbreaking. There was an attempted reboot in 2018, but this could never have been as good as the 1998 original. Charmed is easy to love for fantasy fans from many different walks of life, because it's heartfelt and relatable while simultaneously outlandish and magical, so there's a little something for everyone.

7 'Angel' (1999-2004)

Created by Joss Whedon and David Greenwalt

Angel is a spin-off of the hugely popular Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and while it isn't quite as good as its predecessor, it's still an iconic show that retains every bit of charm from its source material. Being a teen in the early 00s was truly a magical time, especially considering that both of these shows were on, taking place in the same universe, with some of the same characters.

Instead of being about a vampire hunter this time, it's about an actual vampire named Angel (David Boreanaz), who moves to Los Angeles and embarks upon a quest for redemption, hoping to save his soul from the nefarious deeds of his species. He finds himself in a series of supernatural tangles and scrapes, showing just how far the monsters in the Buffyverse go. If you're a fan of Buffy, or of dark fantasy TV shows in general, this is one you will definitely not want to miss.

6 'The Pirates of Dark Water' (1991-1992)

Created by David Kirschner

The Pirates of Dark Water is a criminally underrated animated series about pirates, which was abruptly canceled before the narrative even had a chance to wrap up. Which is really a shame, because it was a rather enthralling story that was enjoyable for both kids and adults. The story occurs in the high fantasy world of Mer, in which a ragtag band of wannabe pirates sets off in search of a mythical treasure.

It's kind of sad that it's been all but forgotten about 30 years after the series ended because it got great reviews and was sorely missed after it was canceled. That said, if you don't particularly mind being left hanging at the end, it's still a fantasy series that's a little different, infinitely creative, and most definitely worth watching.

5 'The Magic School Bus' (1994-1997)

Developed by Alison Blank, Kristin Laskas Martin, and Jane Startz

PBS shows get a lot of flak for being boring, but every so often, they totally nail it. Such was the case with their wildly popular series, The Magic School Bus. Never has educational content been made so much fun before. A staple cartoon of the 1990s, this show provided kids knowledge on a lot of different topics, all presented with an eccentric teacher, a cast of unique students, and the unfortunate Arnold (Danny Tamberelli), who was almost always reluctant to embark on a field trip on the magical shape-shifting bus.

Post-1990s, the show can often be found in school classrooms, where it is still shown to young pupils to help them absorb information in a fun way. Sure, it's for kids, but it's surprising how educational it really is, typically covering topics in the realm of science. Even though it's not always a good watch as an adult, it's definitely nostalgic and still entertaining for kids.

4 'Gargoyles' (1994-1997)

Directed by Dennis Woodyard, Frank Paur, Kazuo Terada, and others

You may not have even heard of Gargoyles before, especially if you didn't grow up in the 1990s. Consider this your sign to check it out. This Disney animated series was a bit of an underground phenomenon that found its own cult following but hasn't been seen much in the spotlight in the years since its release. But Gargoyles doesn't really deserve this treatment because its premise is actually really interesting.

The basic plot is that the stone gargoyles commonly seen on skyscrapers or buildings with Gothic architecture were at one point real beings that have been frozen in time. Now, in modern-day New York, they have been reawakened, with some vowing to serve as protectors for the city. There are a lot of surprisingly dark and intricate plot points which makes it easier to appreciate for adults, and the animation is endlessly nostalgic and grim. It's unique, macabre, and unexpectedly intriguing.

3 'One Piece' (1999-)

Written by Junki Takegami, Hirohika Karnisaka, and Shōji Yonemura

One Piece is one of the longest-running anime series of all time, taking place in a fantasy world in which pirates rule the seas. The show follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, an aspiring young upstart who dreams of finding the missing piece of a legendary pirate map that supposedly leads to the greatest treasure ever hidden. In his journeys across the ocean, he meets many helpful and nefarious pirates, all of whom are out to be crowned the best pirate of all time by finding the treasure.

The Japanese show has received immense attention from international audiences, even scoring a live-action adaptation from Netflix in 2023. But of course, the original reigns supreme, and has been consistently pumping out content since the 90s, with no signs of slowing down any time soon. The main reason it's so well-loved is because it's just so much fun. It's about swashbuckling adventure on the high seas, and sometimes, there's nothing better than that.

2 'Highlander: The Series' (1992-1998)

Produced by Ken Gord

Highlander: The Series is a show derived from the 1986 urban fantasy film of the same name. The original Highlander is a bit of a cult film and is one that is most certainly not for everyone. However, the show was actually pretty successful and was appreciated by fans of the original and even some newcomers to the series.

Like the movie, the plot follows the adventures of the immortal Scottish Highlander, Connor MacLeod. In the original movie, he was played by Christopher Lambert, but in the show, he was replaced by Adrian Paul. But Paul still delivered when it came to taking Lambert's place and managed to keep the momentum going for a full six seasons before the show came to an end. This fantasy series covers everything from immortal beings to time jumps, and like its cinematic counterpart has remained a cult series, but an excellent one.

1 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

Created by Joss Whedon

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is not your average teen fantasy drama. It's not just high schoolers who can appreciate this show, but anyone who loves fantasy or superhero tales. The story is about Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar), a young woman who comes from a long line of vampire hunters, and now must do her duty to protect the people of her time from vampires, and other supernatural beings from beyond the grave.

The show made a huge cultural impact, and is one of the earlier prospects of film director Joss Whedon. Nearly 30 years later, and the buzz surrounding the show has barely died down, and it hasn't aged a single day. It's so easy to go back and rewatch it, or watch it for the first time, and to enjoy every minute of it just as much as one would have in the 90s, which makes it the best fantasy show of the era, hands down.

