Gangster movies have been both popular and relevant for many decades now, to the point where every new block of 10 years has seen its fair share of great films about organized crime. As such, it’s hard to claim one decade as signifying the time that the genre was at its strongest, but what can be said is that the 1990s might well be a strong contender.

Directors like Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese made some of their best crime movies during the 1990s, and there were a host of other significant directors taking on stories about mobsters, gangsters, and criminals. The following movies represent the best of the best when it comes to ‘90s gangster movies, and are ranked below, starting with the pretty good and ending with a handful of all-time greats.

10 'Carlito's Way' (1993)

Director: Brian De Palma

Scarface (1983) is certainly the more bombastic gangster movie Brian De Palma and Al Pacino made, but the pair re-teamed for a compelling and more low-key take on the genre 10 years later, with Carlito’s Way. While Scarface’s Tony Montana is reckless and brings about his downfall, the titular character in Carlito’s Way spends most of the movie trying to change his life and make amends, following a stay in prison.

It's more of a drama, really, showcasing the difficulty that comes with re-entering society designated as an ex-con, as well as displaying the ways a life of organized crime can seem tempting to return to. Carlito’s Way still has style and occasional moments that flirt with being bombastic, but it’s the quieter stuff that works the most, and it makes for a very interesting companion movie (or spiritual sequel) to Scarface.

9 'The Godfather: Part III' (1990)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Yes, The Godfather: Part III pales in comparison to both The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II. Water’s wet. Grass is green. The sun is hot. It’s not as classic a gangster movie as that pair of Best Picture winners, but neither is it a total misfire, because there’s still a strong cast here, led by Al Pacino, and a story about an attempt at redemption for a man who may be too far gone morally.

Francis Ford Coppola still made something fairly good here. The flaws have been talked about to death, and yes, some of the clunkier parts of The Godfather: Part III are hard to overlook entirely, but in some ways, it works quite well as a closing chapter to The Godfather trilogy… or at least a solid epilogue. You can just watch the first two and feel like they tell a satisfying story, but for those wanting more, there’s more good here than some give it credit for.

The Godfather Part III Release Date December 25, 1990 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Al Pacino , Diane Keaton Andy Garcia , Talia Shire , Eli Wallach , Joe Mantegna , George Hamilton , Bridget Fonda Runtime 162 Minutes

8 'Sonatine' (1993)

Director: Takeshi Kitano

American gangster movies tend to get the most attention from Western viewers, but looking at international cinema shows the genre’s thrived in many countries all over the world. There’s a universal appeal to movies about organized crime, it seems, with many gangster movies made in Japan centering on the Yakuza: powerful gangs/criminal organizations that operate predominantly within Japan.

Takeshi Kitano’s a filmmaker and actor who’s made his fair share of strange, absorbing, and distinctive Yakuza films, with Sonatine being one of his very best. It works as a deconstruction of the Yakuza genre, in some ways, following a group of characters who survive a brutal attack before questioning their involvement with such gangs, and their lives of crime more broadly. It’s sometimes funny, sometimes meditative, and sometimes shocking. All in all, Sonatine’s an odd film, but a ride worth taking nonetheless.

7 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' (1998)

Director: Guy Ritchie

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels established Guy Ritchie as an exciting new filmmaker able to put an enjoyably novel spin on gangster movies, with this 1998 film being arguably his best contribution to the genre. It’s a sprawling movie with countless characters, most of whom belong to different groups/gangs, with all of them clashing and intertwining after a convoluted heist spirals out of control.

There’s a massive cast here, with some of the actors gaining more recognition in the years following Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’ release (including Jason Statham). It’s successful at being thrilling, funny, and unpredictable from start to finish, and though the pace is breathlessly fast and some of the dialogue’s difficult to make out, the chaos of it all is also what kind of makes it more fun.

6 'Pusher' (1996)

Director: Nicolas Winding Refn

Though he gained attention for making crime films with an arthouse flavor later in his directorial career, Nicholas Winding Refn’s Pusher is actually a relatively straightforward affair. It might still prove challenging in a different sort of way, on account of the fact that it’s got some rather intense violence and is very gritty, but the core narrative is rather simple.

Essentially, Pusher is about a drug dealer who finds himself in a deadly situation, following a deal that goes wrong and effectively leaves him in a great deal of debt to the wrong sorts of people. The pacing is generally more breakneck compared to some of Winding Refn’s later slow-burn films, and Pusher also works wonders with what might sound like a slightly too lean premise. It’s all in the execution here, and the execution in question’s sublime.

Pusher (1996) Release Date August 30, 1996 Director Nicolas Winding Refn Cast Kim Bodnia , Mads Mikkelsen , Laura Drasbæk , Zlatko Buric , Slavko Labović , Peter Andersson , Vanja Bajicic , Lisbeth Rasmussen Runtime 105 Minutes

5 'Casino' (1995)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Casino was one of two Martin Scorsese movies from the 1990s that helped give him a reputation for being an essential gangster film director (whether unfairly or not), and is probably the lesser of the two. However, it’s still a remarkable movie and an admirably bleak gangster story on an epic scale, depicting how the mob ran Las Vegas throughout much of the 1970s, with the empire they built beginning to crumble during the 1980s.

There are a host of recognizable actors who show up in Casino, including frequent Scorsese collaborators like Robert De Niro and (a particularly ferocious) Joe Pesci. The runtime and some of the graphic content can make Casino a somewhat exhausting watch, but it’s top-notch stuff as far as the writing, acting, and technical qualities go, and it stands as another compelling crime film by Scorsese.

4 'Miller's Crossing' (1990)

Director: Joel Coen

There’s an argument to be made that Miller’s Crossing, as far as Coen Brothers movies go, is quite underrated. It’s perhaps not as flashy or as fun as some of the duo’s better-known movies, nor is it quite as tight or impactful as something like No Country for Old Men, but it satisfies and then some as a film about a gang war that affects the lives of many during the Prohibition era.

Miller’s Crossing recreates the 1920s in a way that feels authentic, with strong characters and a sizable cast filled with actors firing on all cylinders (Albert Finney is particularly great here). It made next to no money at the box office back in 1990, but it’s the sort of film that was well-liked by just about everyone who saw it, and its reputation has grown to a decent extent in the years since its original release.

3 'Boyz n the Hood' (1991)

Director: John Singleton

The hood film sub-genre is a particular kind of gangster movie that focuses on African-American characters while dealing with things like race, class, and gangs, with Boyz n the Hood being a definitive example of said sub-genre. It also works as a coming-of-age movie, being about teenagers struggling with growing up and gang conflicts while living in South Central Los Angeles.

Its focus on younger characters and a particular kind of lifestyle might make it stand out from other more traditional gangster movies, but Boyz n the Hood still fits relatively well within the genre, broadly speaking. It also manages to do more than just showcase conflicts surrounding gangs, being multi-layered and ambitious while also feeling intensely personal, and undoubtedly moving, especially in its dramatic second half.

Boyz n the Hood Release Date July 12, 1991 Director John Singleton Cast Hudhail Al-Amir , Lloyd Avery II , Angela Bassett , Mia Bell , Lexie Bigham , Kenneth A. Brown Runtime 102 minutes

2 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Pulp Fiction is another gangster movie, like Boyz n the Hood, which doesn’t necessarily feel like one in the traditional sense. Here, it’s mostly because Pulp Fiction has a number of characters, not all of whom are gangsters or within gangs in the traditional sense… though they are tied together through organized crime, in one way or another, and each story told in the film is centered on some kind of crime.

It's exceedingly quotable and well-written, interestingly structured, and features an amazing cast all at the top of their respective games. Some might well call Pulp Fiction over-hyped at this stage, 30-something years on from its release, but the breath of fresh air it would’ve been at the time can’t be overstated. It’s still a ton of fun and feels clever when watched today, too, and it is undoubtedly easy to return to again and again.

1 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Director: Martin Scorsese

As mentioned before, Casino was one of the big gangster movies Martin Scorsese directed in the 1990s, and the other was the iconic Goodfellas. It could well be the legendary filmmaker’s greatest film. It has some competition, of course, but it’s hard to imagine telling a rise-and-fall gangster story much better than how it’s told in Goodfellas, with the whole film being surprisingly immersive and honest about life in the mafia.

It's a perfectly paced movie that’s dizzying and thrilling without ever being exhausting. It’s easy to call it the best gangster movie of its decade, and there’s a case to be made that it’s one of the decade’s very best, regardless of genre. The 1930s had its share of classic gangster movies, the 1970s saw the release of the first two Godfather movies, and then the 1990s had Goodfellas. Fellas, it’s just really good.

