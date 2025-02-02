The 1990s may not have been the best decade for horror, but filmmakers still tried their best to make some memorable stories. This is the decade when people got into watching movies from other countries, specifically when Japanese horror entered the landscape and started winning people over with its eerie, inimitable features. With a lot more popular international horror movies, the genre got enriched and was given a lot more depth during the 90s (though international features weren't exactly needed for understanding how deep horror can be).

To understand the impact of the most essential horror movies of the 1990s is to look at the times - a lot of the most popular horror features became like that because of either word of mouth or brilliant marketing. They're among the first features that experienced the modernization in film and media, and started to understand the importance of good marketing. While some movies don't have more than a good ad run to boast about, these essential horror movies have that, and they're incredible contributions to the genre to boot.

10 'Event Horizon' (1997)

Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson