It's spooky season, which means it's time to kick back, relax, and get into the mood with some classic horror movies and TV shows. It's easy to get lost in the endless volume of choices, covering every single scary concept imaginable, so it's hard to know what to pick. When it comes to TV shows, the 1990s produced a surprising amount of them, many of which are still remembered fondly.

Some of these shows might be anthology series, which have no overarching or consistent narrative, whereas others might be miniseries, or standard shows that tell a single story. But whatever the format, they're brilliant all the same. These are the best horror shows of the 1990s, which provide spooky throwbacks to one of horror's greatest eras.

10 'Goosebumps' (1995-1998)

Created by R. L. Stine

Image via 20th Century Fox

Author R. L. Stine is the writer of the Goosebumps series of novels, an iconic collection of various horror stories intended for a younger audience. In the 1990s, there were a couple of different horror shows coming out geared towards this same audience, so, naturally, Stine sort of jumped on the bandwagon and had a direct hand in the creation of the Goosebumps TV series, which adapted several of his written works for kids' television.

To be completely honest, the quality of the show can be kind of lacking at times, but that's to be expected for what it is. It's a great little introduction to horror for kids, especially if said kids aren't keen on reading much. But above all, it earns some points for its nostalgia factor, which it certainly has a lot of. It reeks of the 1990s, but this actually works out for the better in the end.

Goosebumps Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 27, 1995 Cast R.L. Stine , Corey Sevier , Caterina Scorsone Seasons 4

9 'The Shining' (1997)

Directed by Mick Garris

Image Via ABC

It's well-known that Stephen King was absolutely not a fan of Stanley Kubrick's 1980 film The Shining. King has been pretty open about the adaptation of his work, even though this movie is widely regarded as the superior version. Luckily, King did give the seal of approval to the 1997 miniseries. Sure, most horror fans probably won't love it as much as the movie, but it's a different take on the story that is still enjoyable.

Like with the movie, it's about a family who gets snowed in at their hotel retreat and begins to feel the effects of cabin fever. Among them is a father, who turns into a killer intent on slaying everyone in the building, and his son, who has a paranormal gift known as the Shining. The miniseries might lack Jack Nicholson's signature charm as the main character, but this show is perfect if you're looking for a more faithful adaptation of Stephen King's original novel.

The Shining Release Date April 27, 1997 Cast Rebecca De Mornay , Steven Weber , Wil Horneff , Courtland Mead , Cynthia Garris , Mickey Giacomazzi , Melvin Van Peebles , John Durbin Seasons 1

Buy on Amazon

8 'American Gothic' (1995-1996)

Created by Shaun Cassidy

Image via CBS

American Gothic takes place in a fictional town in South Carolina, wherein a young boy discovers that his biological father is the town's corrupt sheriff, who has an affinity for murder and abuse. Worse still, this sheriff is able to get away with his nefarious crimes due to his supernatural powers, which cause everyone in town to bend to his will out of fear of what he might do.

American Gothic was nominated, but ultimately snubbed of an Emmy award, and was received pretty well overall, with critics praising it for its creepiness and its social commentaries about corrupt governments and evil within law enforcement agencies. Little-known fun fact: Director Sam Raimi actually served as co-executive producer for American Gothic, so there is some of his signature flair contained within. This, and its relatively underground status has turned it into a modern cult classic that should not be ignored.

7 'Eerie, Indiana' (1991-1993)

Created by José Rivera and Karl Schaefer

Image via NBC

Eerie, Indiana takes place in the fictional town of the same name, where a teenager moves with his family. He finds that most of the townsfolk are very bizarre, and befriends the only normal person there. The two find themselves on a series of strange adventures ranging from the spiritual to the sci-fi, with a little bit of horror mixed in of course.

The series sort of blurs the line between an anthology series and one with an overarching narrative, and tackles a lot of odd, yet admittedly creative concepts. There are talking dogs, Bigfoot, aliens, and even Elvis Presley, who is somehow still alive. Eerie, Indiana is a show that is certainly like no other, but unfortunately, that isn't going to appeal to everyone.

Eerie, Indiana Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 15, 1991 Creator(s) Jose Rivera , Karl Schaefer Cast Omri Katz , Justin Shenkarow , Mary-Margaret Humes , Julie Condra , Francis Guinan , Archie Hahn , Jason Marsden , John Astin Seasons 1

6 'The Stand' (1994)

Directed by Mick Garris

Close

The Stand is another miniseries that is once again based on the works of horror maestro Stephen King. The Stand is actually directed by Mick Garris, the exact same guy who directed The Shining miniseries. However, the former is quite a bit better than the latter. Turns out Stephen King adaptations were kind of a big deal in the 1990s.

The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic wasteland after a deadly virus is accidentally unleashed from a military facility. The remaining survivors divide themselves into two groups, one led by a demon-like entity, and another by a wise elder. They prepare to face off in the final battle between light and darkness. It's not the best horror miniseries ever made, but it's one that has a really unique and interesting story, and that examines human behavior after the end of the world.

Rent on Amazon

5 'Are You Afraid of the Dark?' (1992-2022)

Created by D. J. MacHale and Ned Kandel

Image via Nickelodeon

Are You Afraid of the Dark? is the 90s series that started it all. This was the first real horror anthology show that was intended entirely for kids and featured primarily child actors. No other TV series had really tried this before, and it proved to be a smash hit. Each episode follows the Midnight Society, a group of pre-teens who gather every night to tell spooky stories around the campfire. Ask any adult who remembers this show, and they will likely tell you that some of the episodes are genuinely frightening, even in adulthood.

Are You Afraid of the Dark? is riddled with 90s cheese, but that's exactly why people love it. It's nostalgic, bringing 90s kids back to a time when things were simpler, and providing some chilling horror stories at the same time. The series was even revived once or twice, which was definitely warranted. The bottom line, though, is that this show is everything that Goosebumps tried to be, and no other show has been able to do it so well since.