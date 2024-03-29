The Big Picture Indie films thrive outside the studio system, offering fresh ideas and experimental storytelling.

The '90s saw a wave of iconic independent films, showcasing innovative storytelling and filmmaking.

Directors like Coen, Smith, and Tarantino created indie classics, proving the power of creative freedom.

Independent films, also known as indie films, are movies that are made outside the studio system. This is a relatively vague definition, but there are plenty of other factors that make a film an indie. Without the financial backing of a major studio, these tend to have more limited budgets and smaller crews, as well as often taking risks and getting experimental with fresh ideas.

Indie cinema, particularly in the United States, exploded in popularity during the 1990s. This was a decade that saw the release of numerous of the greatest and most iconic independent films of all time, all by directors both new and well-established who proved that, without studio interference, some really innovative and fresh stories could be told that would resonate with audiences worldwide.

10 'Barton Fink' (1991)

Directed by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

Though their career as writers-directors started in the mid-'80s, the bulk of the Coen brothers' indie work came in the '90s. While some would favor The Big Lebowski as their best indie film, there's something magical about their criminally underrated surrealist black comedy Barton Fink that's impossible to resist. It tells the story of the titular character, a renowned New York playwright who moves to California to write films, discovering the hellish truth of Hollywood in the process.

Barton Fink is one of the best movies about writing, a biting psychological thriller that cemented its directors as a pair of voices to look out for in Hollywood. Though the movie was a box office bomb that failed to even make back its budget, it received the acclaim of critics and has only kept growing as a classic with the passage of time.

9 'Clerks' (1994)

Directed by Kevin Smith

No conversation about independent '90s cinema would be complete without talking about Kevin Smith's Clerks. With delightful simplicity and beautiful black-and-white photography, the film shows a day in the life of two convenience store clerks as they spend their time annoying customers, discussing movies, and playing hockey on the roof.

Clerks is the quintessential representation of all that the '90s indie film movement represented: A minimalist production made by a crew of buddies on a shoestring budget with no significant filmmaking experience. With an awful lot of heart and charm, this incredible directorial debut is a celebration of the passion for film and the joy of living.

8 'La Haine' (1995)

Directed by Mathieu Kassovitz

It may have been the one with an independent film boom, but the U.S. wasn't the only country that made amazing indies during the '90s. La Haine (which translates to "hatred") is one of the highest-rated movies on Letterboxd, portraying 24 hectic hours in the lives of three young men in the French suburbs the day after a violent riot.

La Haine is, in many ways, not the easiest watch. It's chaotic, raw, and often devastating, as well as one of the most important French films of the '90s. Its social commentary remains relevant even to this day, and director Mathieu Kassovitz's capacity to find dashes of hope in the most hopeless situations has allowed the movie to age like fine wine.

7 'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

Directed by Richard Linklater

Simple, warm, funny, and even a fair bit experimental (though it was originally meant to be even more so), Dazed and Confused was only naturalistic director Richard Linklater's second film, but what a sophomore effort it was. It's a slice-of-life coming-of-age about the adventures of high school and junior high students on the last day of school in 1976.

Linklater was essential to the American indie film movement of the 1990s, making some of its best and most memorable movies, but this is easily one of the best. Drawing heavily on the director's own teenage years and aided by a killer soundtrack, Dazed and Confused is delighted to just lie back, refuse to play by traditional narrative rules, and have a blast with its audience in the process.

6 'Jacquot of Nantes' (1991)

Directed by Agnès Varda

Agnès Varda was one of the legendary directors who spearheaded the French New Wave, one of the most important film movements of all time. She continued making films for long after and until her passing in 2019, one of her most underrated being Jacquot of Nantes. A tribute to her husband of nearly thirty years, filmmaker Jacques Demy, the film was co-written by Varda and Demy, who passed away in 1990. It's a retelling of his childhood in Nantes, France during WWII, where he fell in love with cinema and started developing his artistic voice.

Beautifully directed and written, Jacquot of Nantes is a must-see for all those who love movies. It's a love letter to cinema, a testament to Jacques Demy's talent, and a beautiful memorial from a wife to her husband. Of the French indie movies of the 1990s, this is probably the most enjoyable.

5 'Reservoir Dogs' (1992)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino is often praised by many as one of the greatest American directors working today, and it's no wonder why. His Reservoir Dogs is one of the best directing debuts in movie history, telling the thrilling tale of a simple jewelry heist gone horribly wrong, which leads the surviving criminals to believe that there's a police informant among them.

Reservoir Dogs is one of Tarantino's best works, thanks in no small measure to his highly energetic and detail-oriented direction, as well as his exquisitely smart and witty script. The movie isn't only incredibly stylish, though, since it also has a suspenseful story that takes advantage of its simplicity to flesh out its compelling characters and deliver hard-hitting twist after hard-hitting twist.

4 'Before Sunrise' (1995)

Directed by Richard Linklater

Of Richard Linklater's many outstanding works, his Before Trilogy is perhaps the best. Before Sunrise was the one that kicked off the series, at the height of the American indie film movement and of Linklater's early career. It's about a young man and woman who meet on a train in Europe and decide to spend one evening together in Vienna, knowing full-well that it may be their only night together.

Romantic and moving, Before Sunrise is a perfect representation of young love and all the dreams and idealizations that come with it. Mostly driven by non-stop dialogue delivered by Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke (who helped Linklater and Kim Krizan write the script) at the top of their game, this is one of the best romance movies of the '90s and perhaps even of all time.

3 'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

Directed by Gus Van Sant

Written by best friends Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (who went on to win an Oscar for their screenplay), Good Will Hunting is a profoundly touching drama about an M.I.T. janitor with a gift for math, though he needs help from a psychologist to find direction in his life and take his talent to its fullest potential.

As well as being one of the most inspiring movies of the decade, Good Will Hunting is also one of the best made and most impactful. Even without a particularly large budget, it was a massive box office success, received nine Oscar nominations (of which it won two, including a Supporting Actor statuette for the late Robin Williams), and became an immediate classic.

2 'Being John Malkovich' (1999)

Directed by Spike Jonze

The first movie by both director Spike Jonze and screenwriter Charlie Kaufman (and, to this day, arguably still both's best film), Being John Malkovich is a hilariously bizarre surrealist comedy that revolves around a puppeteer called Craig, who discovers a portal that temporarily leads into the literal mind of famous character actor John Malkovich.

The film is a triumph of creative freedom and a passion project whose mere existence is a miracle. From its very concept, it becomes clear that Being John Malkovich is a movie that would never in a million years have been greenlit within the traditional Hollywood studio system of the '90s. It's lucky, then, that the indie system was able to house such a creative, thought-provoking story about identity, fame, and gender.

1 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Though the title of "second-best Quentin Tarantino movie" is a highly contested one, it's rarely debated that the directors's greatest film is Pulp Fiction. A multi-story narrative that spawned multiple films like it in the years following its release, it's about the intersecting lives of two hitmen, a boxer, a gangster and his wife, and a pair of diner bandits.

Brilliantly written and masterfully directed, Pulp Fiction is visually impressive, technically flawless, and entertaining all the way through to the credits. All of these and more are the reasons why Pulp Fiction is typically considered one of the greatest indie movies of all time, as well as a testament to all that indie cinema could achieve in the '90s.

