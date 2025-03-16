In light of how dour and wan the Daniel Craig era turned out to be, and given the precarious state the 007 franchise is in at this very moment, it's only become easier to respect and adore the last true golden era of the franchise, spearheaded by Pierce Brosnan. From the mid-'90s through the early aughts, James Bond was at something approaching an all-time high in popularity across media (GoldenEye 007 multiplayer, anyone?). Sure, Casino Royale was terrific, but the Craig era was overall peaks and valleys, highly divisive. It's unfortunate the derided and misguided Die Another Day had to cut the Brosnan era short, because what came before was a deliriously entertaining trilogy that deftly blended the outrageous and outlandish with grit and great performances.

With the recent transfer of creative Bond control to Amazon Studios, the international fandom is essentially holding its collective breath; some of us are more optimistic than others. Amazon would benefit by placing the Brosnan era under a microscope before moving forward with Bond 26. These are pictures that made Bond seem consistently surprising and fresh while honoring the series' groundbreaking, near-mythic past. The following definitively ranks every James Bond film of the 1990s, according to how purely rewatchable it is.

3 'GoldenEye' (1995)

Directed by Martin Campbell