A great cast doesn’t always equal a great movie… after all, Movie 43 exists. You couldn’t disprove the idea of a great cast equaling a great movie much more effectively if you tried. But there are other movies with all-star casts that soar quality-wise, whether it’s because lots of great actors are giving great performances, or more because the movie itself is great, and there just happens to also be a bunch of famous people in it.

For the following ranking, the strength of a movie’s cast is considered more than the movie’s quality, though all the following 1990s releases do ultimately range in quality from good to great. The more stars there are, the higher they're going to rank here, with the overall casts in each one of these movies being undeniably star-studded and impressive, as far as generous displays of A-list talent are concerned.

10 'True Romance' (1993)

Starring: Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, Dennis Hopper

Image via Warner Bros.

As you might be able to guess from the title, True Romance is indeed about love; specifically, the “at first sight” kind. The two lead characters here are played by Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette, and the narrative involves them falling in love and later going on the run, after they find themselves on the wrong side of some very dangerous individuals all wrapped up in a world of crime.

So, True Romance is a love story, but also a very violent one. It balances its unusual blending of genres well, and similarly finds room to showcase a wide variety of incredible actors, some of whom only show up for a scene or two. The likes of James Gandolfini, Christopher Walken, Samuel L. Jackson, and Brad Pitt only need a few minutes of screen time to make an impression, while other actors – like Dennis Hopper and Gary Oldman – impress with roles that could be called supporting ones, in terms of size.