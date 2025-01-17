The 1990s was a significant period for movies. The decade saw massive advancements in computer technology, allowing for the generation of otherworldly images and special effects. Lower budget, independent filmmaking rose to prominence and generated hits regarded today as classics. The '90s also birthed some of cinema's longest-running and most successful franchises and saw the rise of many of Hollywood's latest movie stars.

As is the case with any movie, success is never guaranteed. Whether due to poor marketing, lack of audience interest or negative critical reception, even the most creatively ambitious and passionate movies can flop financially. This list will offer a selection of '90s movies that were considered box office failures despite their potential for success. For one reason or another, these movies deserved so much better, be it their quality, screenplay, performances, or a combination of all.

10 'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

In 1990s Los Angeles, "The Dude" Lebowski (Jeff Bridges) is mistaken for a millionaire who shares the same name as him, leading to all sorts of trouble. After trying to extort him for money that he doesn't have, a pair of thugs soil The Dude's rug. Looking for restitution from the millionaire Lebowski (David Huddleston), The Dude recruits the help of his Vietnam veteran friend Walter(John Goodman) and bowling teammate Donnie (Steve Buscemi).

The Big Lebowski is an absurdist comedy and satire unlike anything made before it or since. It's hard to imagine anyone not liking The Big Lebowski: it's chock-full of interesting characters, witty dialogue, and a narrative that is almost impossible to predict. Nowadays, it's regarded as a cult-classic staple and revered for its uniqueness and pop-cultural longevity. Audiences and critics alike may not have anticipated such a wild departure from the Coen Brothers' last movie, Fargo (1996), but it's great to see that The Big Lebowski finally found its audience over time.

9 'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

In a small Texas town in the mid-'70s, the school year has come to a close, and the township's youth celebrates. What unfolds is a night of drinking, smoking, partying and general teenage debauchery in this timeless, coming-of-age stoner comedy that kick-started the career of Richard Linklater.

Dazed and Confused is one of those movies that, rather than being about something specific, serves as a love letter to a specific time and place​​​​. It's the ultimate hangout movie and a quintessential stoner comedy that, disappointingly, never found its legs at the box office. Perhaps Dazed and Confused was just too free-spirited and gleefully aimless to resonate with audiences of the time, but its lack of a familiar form is what makes this an essential work of 1990s expressionism.

8 'The Iron Giant' (1999)

In a quiet Northeastern town in the 1950s, nine-year-old boy Hogarth Hughes (Eli Marienthal) is about to make the unlikeliest of friends: a towering robot from space (Vin Diesel). Knowing just how special the gentle giant is, Hogarth opts to keep his new friendship a secret and away from the prying eyes of government agent Kent Mansley (Christopher McDonald).

The Iron Giant is as heartfelt and imaginative as any of the most beloved '90s animated family films despite its relatively mediocre financial performance. The directorial debut of director Brad Bird, who would eventually go on to direct many of Pixar's greatest hits, The Iron Giant is not an effort that should be overlooked but an endearing and clever movie that's unafraid to tackle some mature themes. All the while, it offers stunningly smooth animation and top-notch voice acting. Now, The Iron Giant is quite influential, cementing its place as an all-time great animation classic.

7 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Successful banker Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) is admitted into Shawshank Prison following his conviction for the murder of his wife. Mild-mannered and (mostly) well-respected among his prison peers, Andy becomes friendly with a longtime convict and fixer named Red (Morgan Freeman). The two form a prosperous bond and, through hope and determination, change the climate of the prison environment for the better.

The highest-rated movie on IMDb, The Shawshank Redemption is, by all accounts, as close to perfect as any movie could possibly be. Utterly gripping, powerfully acted, and ultimately uplifting, The Shawshank Redemption is the special kind of crowd-pleaser that's as well-crafted as it is enthralling. The commercial mediocrity of The Shawshank Redemption is puzzling; what else could 1990s audiences be looking for in a movie? Thankfully, The Shawshank Redemption has since carved a legacy of greatness that has totally overshadowed its failure to launch at the box office.