It is often that the greatest films of all time end up eliciting some controversy, as the most radical works of art tend to brush up against social norms and force audiences to be more introspective. Films that are challenging have the ability to stand the test of time because of the continued debate that they inspire, but that does mean that their initial release may be masked by some initial controversy.

The 1990s were a very interesting decade for cinema, as despite the high amount of action blockbusters being released, many popular films dealt with transgressive themes and discussed relevant political topics. The increased popularity of independent films coming out of the Sundance Film Festival meant that smaller projects were given even more freedom to work outside the studio system. Here are the ten most controversial movies from the ‘90s where the audience missed the point.

10 'Reservoir Dogs' (1992)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Reservoir Dogs was the landmark directorial debut of Quentin Tarantino, who transformed into a “superstar director” whose popularity eclipsed many of his peers. Reservoir Dogs drew backlash from many audiences who felt that it was too violent; in fact, the legendary A Nightmare on Elm Street filmmaker Wes Craven walked out of the theater because he felt that the infamous “ear cutting” torture scene had crossed the line of good taste.

Reservoir Dogs uses violence as a source of comedy, as the film focuses on morally repugnant characters who face the consequences of their actions after the jewelry heist goes awry. The shock effect is the entire point that Tarantino was trying to convey, as it is impossible to watch Michael Madsen dancing to “Stuck In The Middle With You” without recognizing that it is played to be very tongue-in-cheek.

9 'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Eyes Wide Shut was the final film directed by the legendary Stanley Kubrick, who died only shortly before the film was scheduled to be released in theaters. Although there was certainly a lot of controversy over its prolonged sex scenes, which nearly earned Kubrick's film an NC-17 rating, Eyes Wide Shut became a subject of debate about whether or not the director was trying to allude to real conspiracies involving secret societies controlling the world.

Eyes Wide Shut is an analysis of the interiority of a marriage, and shows how jealousy and emasculation can lead to increased feelings of paranoia. While the conspiracy bait was the necessary conduit for the narrative, Eyes Wide Shut is more focused on toxic masculinity (as depicted by Tom Cruise’s hilariously insecure performance) than it is on secret cult organizations that hold strange meetings in New York City.

8 'Natural Born Killers' (1994)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Natural Born Killers became very controversial because of its subject material, as the film examined how two serial killers played by Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis enacted a violent spree across the country, which subsequently earned the attention of the media. Natural Born Killers examined the ways in which the media became obsessed with violence, and thus sensationalized it.

Director Olvier Stone tried to make the serial killers in the film “cool” in order to show how they were perceived by the public, but this was obviously a work of satire to show how easy it was for reporters to mischaracterize truly deranged people. The fact that so many audiences were swept up in the mythic characterization of these violent characters almost seems to prove Stone’s point better than anything else could have.

7 'Trainspotting' (1996)

Directed by Danny Boyle

Trainspotting became an instant cult hit for its use of slang, erratic visual sensibilities, and an all-time great soundtrack to explore why heroin had become popular among young people in Scotland. While the film elicited some backlash for the high amount of drug abuse depicted in the film, it becomes fairly clear by the very end that heroin is destructive, and only puts characters like Renton (Ewan McGregor) in a perpetual state of misery.

Trainspotting uses its eye-popping visuals to show how seductive heroin can be to young people who feel like they do not have a place in the world, but then shows the consequences of becoming addicted to one’s physical and mental health. Although some objected to the very notion of drug use in the film, Trainspotting is actually fairly instructive as a warning about why illegal substances should not be used.

6 'Starship Troopers' (1997)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Starship Troopers is the boldest summer blockbuster action movie of the 1990s, as it is designed to emulate the propaganda films like Triumph of the Will that were used by Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party during the lead-up to World War II. The thin characterization, cheesy lines, and basic narrative were created intentionally by director Paul Verhoeven in order to emulate the straightforward, dehumanized nature of propaganda cinema.

Starship Troopers’ sense of satire may have been lost on some audiences who went into the film expecting another fun popcorn film like Independence Day or Men in Black. However, by the time Neil Patrick Harris shows up at the very end in an SS uniform, it becomes fairly obvious that Starship Troopers is seeking to condemn fascism, radicalization, and militarism in any form that they happen to take.

5 'South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut' (1999)

Directed by Trey Parker and Matt Stone

South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut had to fight to get released, as the sheer amount of profanity that the film contained forced it to go through several rounds of edits with the MPAA in order to earn an R-rating. Even though the South Park series had already had its fair share of controversial moments, South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut received additional blowback for its depiction of Saddam Hussein and Satan.

South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut is a satire of censorship, and shows how those who hide behind political correctness are often unwilling to solve the systematic issues that they seem so intent on ignoring. Ironically, it’s the foul-mouthed boys Cartman, Kenny, Stan, and Kyle that end up saving the world and preventing a war between the United States and Canada from breaking out into an armed conflict.

4 'JFK' (1991)

Directed by Oliver Stone

JFK is wildly inaccurate as a biopic, as it invents entire characters, events, and testimonies that never actually happened. While some may have disregarded the film entirely based on the fact that it is essentially historical fanfiction, it was clear that JFK’s real goal was to get its audience thinking about the events that led up to the dark day in Dallas in November 1963.

JFK questions what parties may have stood to benefit from the assassination of a United States president, as Kennedy’s death allowed his Vice President, Lyndon Johnson, to take more aggressive steps to put American troops on the ground in the Vietnam War. While JFK offers catharsis to those looking for answers, it is earnest in showing the repercussions that Kennedy’s death had on the next three decades of modern American history, particularly concerning the Cold War.

3 'Funny Games' (1997)

Directed by Michael Haneke

Funny Games is a film that is easy to dismiss as a work of exploitation, as Michael Haneke’s pitch-black horror film centers on two enigmatic young men who kidnap and torture a rich family that they meet at their lakeside estate. While some may have felt that Haneke went too far with the violence, Funny Games is designed to test the audience’s tolerance level and examine what finally drives people over the edge.

Funny Games is also a profound satire of capitalism, as the classical differences between the abusers and the victims are very prominent. It was clearly a project that Haneke felt was worthy of eliciting discourse and debate, as he later decided to remake the film in the English language with a 2007 film starring Naomi Watts and Tim Roth, which earned some controversy in its own right.

2 'Basic Instinct' (1992)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Basic Instinct changed the erotic thriller genre forever, as the film's graphic sexual content and overall obscenity caused many thin-skinned critics to dismiss it as trash. As with many of Verhoeven’s films, everything in Basic Instinct is heightened to a point of extremity; characters are presented as caricatures because they are meant to reflect real societal woes.

There was much discourse over the performance by Sharon Stone, as many critics felt that her character was objectified and overtly sexualized. However, it was evident that Stone’s character, with her sexual freedom and overall confidence, was meant to be an empowering one. In comparison, Michael Douglas plays a bumbling fool whose sexual insecurities and lack of confidence leave him embarrassed and ineffective whenever he tries to carry out his mission. Critics clearly missed the point initially, as Basic Instinct ended up inspiring a new wave of erotic thrillers throughout the rest of the decade.