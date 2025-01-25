The 1990s were a great time for cinema. During the decade, Disney experienced their Renaissance, dropping classics like Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King on an almost yearly basis, Star Wars returned to the big screen with the release of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace and stars like Tom Hanks and Jim Carrey dominated the box office. At the same time, a burgeoning independent film scene was growing, culminating in the release of all-time greats like Before Sunrise and Being John Malkovich.

However, while the '90s was host to a seemingly endless list of timeless classics, there are a few that stand above the rest as absolutely essential watches; movies that are genuinely great films, but that have also left a huge impact on the film industry as a whole. These are the 10 essential movies of the 1990s, ranked based on their level of enjoyability and overall impact.

10 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

Image via Orion Pictures

Jonathan Demme's The Silence of the Lambs is, to this day, the only horror film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Starring Jodie Foster and Sir Anthony Hopkins, the film follows FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Foster) as she investigates a string of murderers perpetrated by serial killer "Buffalo Bill" (Ted Levine), with occasional assistance from Hannibal Lecter (Hopkins), an imprisoned, cannibalistic serial killer with insight into the case.

The Silence of the Lambs is an absolute masterclass in acting. Hopkins' is appropriately menacing as Lecter, bringing tension to each of his scenes with his presence alone, while Foster is easy to root for as Starling, lending the film an engaging protagonist who is given a surprising amount of depth. Demme is also a notable asset to the film, adding a ton of suspense with his expert direction. The contributions of all three, supported by one of Hollywood's most thrilling scripts, combine to make The Silence of the Lambs an essential '90s film that everyone should see at least once.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Silence of the Lambs Release Date February 14, 1991 Runtime 118 Minutes Director Jonathan Demme Cast Jodie Foster Clarice Sterling

Anthony Hopkins Dr. Hannibal Lecter

Scott Glenn Jack Crawford Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

Writers Thomas Harris, Ted Tally Main Genre Thriller Character(s) Clarice Sterling, Dr. Hannibal Lecter, Jack Crawford, Jame Gumb, Dr. Frederick Chilton, Catherine Martin, Senator Ruth Martin, Ardelia Mapp

9 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Directed by Frank Darabont

Image via Columbia Pictures

1994's The Shawshank Redemption, a silver screen adaptation of the Stephen King novella Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption, focuses on Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) and Ellis Boyd Redding (Morgan Freeman), also known as "Red", two convicts serving lengthy sentences at Shawshank State Prison. The film was a major critical success, earning itself seven Oscar nominations (including one for Best Picture), while still widely being viewed as one of the best adaptations of King's works to this day.

A large part of what makes Shawshank such a stand-out is its exploration of male friendships. Andy and Red are able to make it through the hardships of the prison system primarily because of their bond with each other; the fact that they remain loyal to each other helps them to maintain hope. Their friendship is brilliantly brought to life by Robbins and Freeman, with Freeman earning himself a number of award nominations in the wake of the film's release. The fact that it's a genuinely great drama anchored by some truly stellar performances makes The Shawshank Redemption a necessary watch for anyone catching up on their '90s viewing.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Shawshank Redemption Release Date October 14, 1994 Runtime 142 minutes Director Frank Darabont Writers Stephen King , Frank Darabont Cast Tim Robbins

Morgan Freeman

Bob Gunton Main Genre Drama Budget $25 million Studio(s) Columbia Pictures Distributor(s) Columbia Pictures

8 'Clerks' (1994)

Directed by Kevin Smith

Image via Miramax Films

Directed by Kevin Smith and produced on a shoestring budget, Clerks is an independent film focused on Dante Hicks (Brian O'Halloran), a convenience store clerk who comes in on his day off. Despite only expecting to cover for a few hours, Dante ends up stuck at work for the whole day, encountering a wide variety of annoying customers, all while being pestered by his best friend, Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson), who works at the video store next door. The film became an icon of '90s independent filmmaking, while also launching Smith's career.

An important part of Clerks' charm is the inexperience behind it. O'Halloran and Anderson aren't the best actors in the world, but their performances feel exceedingly authentic, making Dante and Randal very memorable characters. Of course, it doesn't hurt that they're backed by some especially well-written dialogue. Smith is extremely talented at writing rapid-fire, funny character interactions that are filled with plenty of genuine heart to balance out his signature crass humor, and that skill is on full display here, despite it being his debut feature. Like many '90s comedies, it hasn't aged perfectly, but Clerks is still worth a watch, especially for any young filmmakers looking for inspiration.