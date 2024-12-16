In Hollywood, the worst thing someone could call you is "mediocre." Being just in the middle, between good and bad, isn't always what many actors and directors wish to achieve when making a movie; they're usually aiming for something impactful. But a movie being mediocre isn't the worst thing; it just means it was unfavorable to critics and audiences but didn't fail completely. Most mediocre movies make a little money or break even at the box office.

Many people know that, sometimes, the best movies to rewatch are the "mediocre" ones. They might've never gained the critics' sympathies, but they have attracted a loving fanbase throughout the years. No matter how much the ratings are down, for many fans, these movies work. It's not always about taking everything too seriously—some folks love to just have fun when they see a movie and not have to think about the plot or its consequences. These '90s movies might be mediocre, but that doesn't make them any less enjoyable, especially to all those who are willing to look past their flaws.

10 'Stone Cold' (1991)

Directed by Craig R. Baxley

Image via Columbia Pictures

When people are asked about entertaining and overlooked action movies from the '90s, Stone Cold comes to mind for many. The star of that movie is former NFL player Brian Bosworth in his first movie role; he got the lead as Joe Huff, an FBI agent forced to go undercover as a biker gang member, John Stone. When Joe realizes the biker gang wants to kill the Mississippi district attorney, his mission becomes to stop them before their plan comes to fruition.

Brian Bosworth, AKA The Boz, may not be the biggest acting talent, but he was a big deal in 1991, and his action star potential was given a chance. After Stone Cold, he acted in numerous other movies but could never replicate the importance and breakthrough of Stone Cold. This movie is popular because people find it entertaining and easy to watch. It's a cliche-filled violence-fest with some incredible physical stunts by The Boz, who's joined by Lance Henriksen and William Forsythe. Needless to say, Stone Cold was critically panned, but its rewatchability factor is high.

Watch on Fubo

9 'Space Jam' (1996)

Directed by Joe Pytka

Image via Warner Bros.

"Here's your chance, do your dance at the Space Jam" is the familiar soundtrack for the 1996 Space Jam, a movie starring Michael Jordan and... Bugs Bunny. Space Jam is so strange by today's standards that when it received a remake that also served as a sequel in 2021, it made the 1996 version feel like Shakespeare. Many Millennials grew up on Space Jam and its rewatchability factor comes from the fact it combines animation and live action. In many ways, it was a revolutionary movie for that time, and no matter how ridiculous it is, it's incredibly fun to watch and holds up fairly well.

Space Jam follows the basketball superstar Michael Jordan playing himself; he gets dragged into (literally) a basketball match between the Looney Tunes and some aliens that wish to capture them and turn them into amusement park attractions. The movie shows montages of the Looney Tunes training to get better at basketball under Jordan's coaching; in the very match, Jordan joins them. With an iconic soundtrack to boot, Space Jam is memorable, but there's no denying it's pretty bad.

8 'Spawn' (1997)

Directed by Mark A.Z. Dippé

Image via New Line Cinema

Spawn is commonly considered a bad movie, but in the eyes of its many fans, it's a great piece of entertainment with great performances. So, in Spawn's case, it really depends on who is asked about it. This comic book adaptation follows CIA operative Al Simmons (Michael Jai White), who dies on a mission, goes to Hell and meets its ruler, Maleboglia. He offers Simmons a chance to return to Earth as Spawn, a leader of the Armaggedon army, so that he can see his family again.

Simmons agrees and goes back to Earth in his new form, fighting the people that killed him. He's also followed by another of Maleboglia's demons, known as the Violator (John Leguizamo). Spawn is entertaining and over the top in the best ways possible. John Leguizamo takes over every scene he's in as the ridiculous clown demon Violator, bringing comic relief and exceptional line delivery. Spawn is mostly worth rewatching because of him, but it's a generally decent comic book adaptation to enjoy on a fun night in.

7 'She's All That' (1999)

Directed by Robert Iscove