Every era of filmmaking has brought with it tales of science fiction that have looked to the future and the stars for inspiration. From Georges Melies' silent classic A Trip to the Moon to the worldwide phenomenon of Star Wars, sci-fi has been a go-to genre for Hollywood hit makers. The 90s was an era of expansion for the genre as advancements in digital technology made it possible to bring to life creatures and worlds with a level of realism never seen before.

Blockbuster filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, and George Lucas leveraged these developing technologies to create high-tech high adventure films with groundbreaking visual effects, while new and returning voices of cinema would craft their own new age classics. Some of these tales of science fiction were hailed as triumphs upon release, while others were overlooked but have since only seen fans and critic's estimation of them grow, but they have all been major influences on the genre. These are the ten most essential sci-fi movies of the 90s.

10 'Starship Troopers' (1997)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Image via Tri-Star

For better and worse, Paul Verhoeven's output in the 90s was some of the most influential of the decade. Basic Instinct set the erotic thriller genre into overdrive, while Showgirls was the very definition of a camp cult classic. Even more effective were his contributions to science fiction, with his last film of the decade being the big, bad bug-killing B movie Starship Troopers. Based on Robert A. Heinlein's influential, and controversial, military sci-fi novel, Verhoeven took what he saw as an endorsement of fascism and decided to make a wild war satire.

Detailing the war between humankind and bugs, Verhoeven gives the action a thick gloss of camp, turning the film into the exact kind of jingoistic propaganda that would be produced under the militaristic society that's portrayed within it. It even takes breaks between the gory fighting for military recruiting ads and newsreels. The satire isn't subtle, but was still lost on some critics and audiences when it was released, perhaps because they were more primed for a straight ahead sci-fi war film akin to Aliens. It's tone and approach to the material has since been overwhelmingly reevaluated, with some putting it at the top of Verhoeven's filmography. The creatives behind the recently announced Helldivers film would do well to take inspiration from it.

9 'The Fifth Element' (1997)

Directed by Luc Besson

Image via Gaumont Buena Vista International

Releasing the same year as Starship Troopers was Luc Besson's extravagant The Fifth Element, which was more successful at the box office but equally divisive with critics. The film was lauded for its unique visuals, but some took it to task for its less focused plot and over-the-top performances. In comparison to many of the generic and derivative sci-fi films that have been released since, Besson's film is a bonkers blast of fresh air.

Nobody can play haggard like Bruce Willis, and he's at his hang dog best as a New York City cabbie who has an elemental being tasked with saving the world literally drop into his life. Milla Jovovich is charmingly quotable as the child-like (and kung-fu savvy) elemental, Gary Oldman adds to his villainous repertoire as the southern-fried antagonist, and Chris Tucker channels his inner Prince as the divisive character Ruby Rhod, whose scream could shatter glass. The visual aesthetic of the film exists at the intersection of retrofuturism and haute couture, with costumes by Jean Paul Gautier and production design inspired by Jean "Moebius" Girard, who contributed concept art to the film and also later tried to sue Besson for the film's similarities to a comic he co-created. The Fifth Element pulls from a dozen different inspirations to create a wacky sci-fi world that remains a fun fantasy hangout.

8 'Galaxy Quest' (1999)

Directed by Dean Parisot

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

The best kind of parody is born out of love for the subject being satirised. Few parodies are more effectively affectionate than Galaxy Quest, which takes aim at Star Trek, including its cast and fandom, all while delivering a fantastically entertaining sci-fi adventure. Years before series like The Orville or Lower Decks would try the comedic approach, Galaxy Quest was making light of the beloved franchise with equal parts sarcasm and sincerity thanks to an ingenious premise which sees the has-been stars of a Trek-like show transported into outer space by a naive alien race who believe them to be genuine galactic heroes. It's a play on the liar revealed trope that may be derided when poorly executed but which is cleverly played here and adds emotional resonance.

Much of that success is thanks to an amazing cast of genre veterans and rising stars. Tim Allen has never been more perfectly cast than as the arrogant Shatner proxy, Sigourney Weaver shows off her comedic chops while taking down the token sex symbolism of sci-fi, and Alan Rickman gets some of the biggest laughs, and tears, as the serious thespian who can't free himself from the shackles of his most famous character. Add in hilarious support from Tony Shalhoub and Enrico Colantoni, and Sam Rockwell in a breakout comedic role as a red shirt turned plucky comic relief, as well as fantastic creature designs from Stan Winston, and it's easy to see why Trekkies once rated Galaxy Quest as one of the best Star Trek movies ever made.

7 'Total Recall' (1990)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Image via TriStar Pictures

Paul Verhoeven's other 90s sci-fi contribution opened the decade the only way the director knows how, with cartoonish amounts of blood. Total Recall is a blast of a sci-fi adventure, with Verhoeven adding layers of satire and existentialism on top. The script, an adaptation of Philip K. Dick's short story We Can Remember It for You Wholesale, had been kicking around Hollywood for over a decade, the brainchild of Ronald Shusett and Dan O'Bannon, the minds behind the original Alien. The script was saved from development hell by Arnold Schwarzenegger, who brought Verhoeven on to the project after being impressed by his earlier sci-fi action film RoboCop.

Together the director and star took the adventure-laden script and kicked it into overdrive. Schwarzenegger plays construction worker Douglas Quaid, who dreams of going to Mars but has to settle for a false memory of it provided by the company Rekall. When his memory implant triggers Quaid's own "real" memories of being on Mars, it sets off a planet hopping thrill ride featuring corporate espionage, mutants, and ancient civilizations. It's a far cry from the original short story, which was far more cerebral and never actually ventured on to the Red Planet. Shusett and O'Bannon's script favors spectacle, but the core ideas of identity and memory are still present, with Verhoeven preserving the central mystery of whether Quaid's adventure is genuine or just a fantasy of his own imagination. It's a mind-melting, blood-spattered good time.